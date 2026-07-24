Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna lead the brooch’s stylish comeback for modern men
What was once considered a decorative finishing touch has become one of menswear’s most expressive accessories. From international runways to celebrity red carpets, the brooch is enjoying a stylish resurgence. Tapping into this renewed interest, couturiers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna are making their foray into accessories with Lapel Jewels, a collection of sculptural brooches inspired by celestial forms and marine life. Rahul Khanna speaks about why the brooch was the natural starting point, how designing jewellery differs from tailoring, and why the modern man is embracing statement accessories with newfound confidence.
The inspiration behind Lapel Jewels by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna
What made this the right moment to step into accessories? Why brooches first?
Accessories have always been part of the RGRK design language, even if they weren’t a standalone category. Every runway look we’ve created over the years has been carefully styled, and we realised there was an opportunity to offer our clients those finishing details through our own lens.
We chose to begin with brooches because they’re one of the most versatile accessories in men’s occasion dressing today. They’re subtle yet expressive. We see them almost like punctuation, they’re often the final detail that brings an outfit together. As men became more confident with jewellery and personal expression, it felt like the right place to begin.
Did creating jewellery require you to think differently about design compared to tailoring?
The medium changed, but the philosophy didn’t. Whether we’re designing a jacket or a brooch, we begin with the same principles of proportion, balance, and restraint. With jewellery, the scale is much smaller, so every line, curve, and finish becomes even more intentional. We approached it as an extension of our couture rather than a separate category, carrying forward the same attention to detail, craftsmanship, and modern aesthetic that has always defined the brand.
Do you see Lapel Jewels as an extension of the garment, or as pieces that can completely transform an existing wardrobe?
We see them primarily as an extension of the garment. At the same time, a well-designed brooch can shift the mood of an existing outfit completely. It can bring new life to a classic bandhgala, sherwani, or even a tailored jacket. That’s what appealed to us most, creating pieces that feel integral to our collections while also giving clients the opportunity to personalise garments they already own.
What changes have you observed in the way your clients approach accessorising?
They’re no longer asking whether they can wear jewellery, they’re asking how to wear it. We’ve seen a clear shift towards clients who understand that a single, well-designed accessory can transform a look.
The collection draws from corals and celestial forms. Were there any particular artworks, travels, or experiences that sparked these references?
The references came from a combination of travel, observation, and a longstanding fascination with the natural world. We’ve always been drawn to the sculptural beauty of corals and the quiet complexity of marine life forms that appear organic yet incredibly intricate. At the same time, celestial elements brought a sense of timelessness and wonder, creating an interesting dialogue between the underwater world and the night sky. Rather than replicating these forms literally, we interpreted their textures, rhythms, and silhouettes into pieces that feel contemporary while retaining a sense of discovery.
What’s your advice for incorporating brooch into everyday or occasion dressing?
Our advice is to start simple, treat it as that one detail that adds character to an otherwise understated look. Whether worn with tailoring or occasionwear, it has the ability to instantly elevate an outfit while still feeling effortless and personal.
Beyond lapels, are there unconventional ways you envision these pieces being styled?
While they were designed with lapels in mind, we don’t see them as being confined to one place. They work beautifully on the collar of a shirt, the pocket of a bandhgala, a structured overshirt, or even fastened onto a stole or shawl. We like the idea of people styling them in ways that feel personal rather than prescribed.
Rs 18,500 onwards. In stores.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl