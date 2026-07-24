Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna lead the brooch’s stylish comeback for modern men

What was once considered a decorative finishing touch has become one of menswear’s most expressive accessories. From international runways to celebrity red carpets, the brooch is enjoying a stylish resurgence. Tapping into this renewed interest, couturiers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna are making their foray into accessories with Lapel Jewels, a collection of sculptural brooches inspired by celestial forms and marine life. Rahul Khanna speaks about why the brooch was the natural starting point, how designing jewellery differs from tailoring, and why the modern man is embracing statement accessories with newfound confidence.

The inspiration behind Lapel Jewels by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna