Kunal Rawal talks menswear, craftsmanship and his New Delhi flagship

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This season I was interested in exploring three different ideas that have always existed within the brand, but giving each of them the space to breathe on its own. KR Hybrid Minds comes from a place that’s very personal to me. I’ve always loved architecture as much as I love fashion, and I’ve always been fascinated by the idea that something can look like one thing while functioning as something else entirely. So you’ll see garments that appear layered but are actually engineered as a single piece, silhouettes that borrow from military discipline but still feel fluid and easy.

KR Box Pleat started with an obsession. I’ve been drawn to box pleats for years. It’s such a familiar detail, but somehow it never really existed in our world. The more I explored it, the more I realised it could become much more than a design detail: it could become a code. So we pushed it across kurtas, bandhgalas, shirts and eveningwear. It’s a collection built around structure, repetition and movement. Almost like taking one idea and seeing how far you can stretch it before it becomes an identity of its own.

And then there’s KR Black, which is probably the most personal of the three. I’ve always said black is my ivory. It’s been part of my wardrobe and part of the brand for as long as I can remember. This season felt like the right time to give it its own voice. The idea is simple: black on black on black—but simplicity is often the hardest thing to execute. Instead of colour, you’re working with texture, surface, finish and detail. For me, KR Black feels less like a collection and more like a permanent code within the World of KR.