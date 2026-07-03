Forget heavy bridal wear: Varun Bahl’s Just Married collection is the light couture brides actually want
We are accustomed to weddings framed through moments of perfect choreography. With Just Married, his Summer 2026 collection, couturier Varun Bahl shifts the focus to everything that happens in between. The latest chapter in his Off The Record line celebrates candid laughter, post-ceremony conversations and the effortless intimacy of destination weddings, where memories are made beyond the spotlight.
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His signature archival florals return in a softer, more organic form, appearing as though they have naturally bloomed across the fabric. The silhouettes echo this relaxed mood, with lighter embroideries, fluid fabrics and an understated elegance that feels both contemporary and timeless.
Despite their airy appeal, the garments are rooted in meticulous craftsmanship. Traditional techniques including aari embroidery, zardozi and three-dimensional appliqué are combined with nakshi, dabka, resham, pearls, glass beads, cutdana, anchor threadwork and sequins to create richly layered pieces that never feel heavy. Even the collection’s statement lehengas and peplum shararas balance intricate detailing with effortless movement.
The designer speaks to Indulge about reimagining occasion wear, evolving ideas of couture and the inspiration behind Just Married.
With Just Married, you move away from the idea of highly staged occasion wear and lean into spontaneity and intimacy. What sparked this emotional shift in storytelling?
The shift came from a growing feeling that staged perfection no longer resonates the way it once did. People today are drawn to what feels emotionally real: the candid laugh between rituals, the unguarded conversation on a terrace, the spontaneity of moments that aren’t rehearsed. I wanted Just Married to honour that feeling. Rather than focusing on spectacle, I wanted to capture the atmosphere surrounding celebrations.
The collection celebrates the “in-between” moments of weddings rather than the ceremony itself. Why were these quieter, unscripted moments important for you to capture?
Indian weddings unfold over several days, and every event has its own rhythm. I wanted to design for those moments that often become the most memorable—the cocktail evening, getting ready with friends, late-night celebrations and quiet conversations after the festivities. Couture should feel like it’s part of those experiences, not reserved only for the ceremony.
Your archival florals appear softer and more organic this season. How did you reinterpret one of your most recognisable design signatures?
Florals have always been central to my design language, but this season I wanted them to feel more fluid and instinctive. Instead of appearing overly composed or ornamental, they almost melt into the fabric, as though they’ve naturally grown there over time. It’s still the same signature vocabulary, expressed in a gentler and more relaxed way.
There’s a noticeable sense of lightness in the silhouettes and surface detailing. How did you balance intricate craftsmanship with ease and wearability?
The balance came through restraint and thoughtful construction. The craftsmanship remains rigorous, but we approached the surfaces with greater fluidity. Fabrics like modal dupion, soft georgette and viscose tissue create movement, while the intricate embroideries enhance rather than overwhelm the silhouette. The weight is in the making, not in the wearing.
Luxury today is increasingly shifting towards comfort and emotional resonance. How has your own definition of couture evolved over the years?
Earlier, couture was defined largely by grandeur. Today, I see luxury as something more personal. It’s about impeccable craftsmanship, comfort and creating garments that people return to because they feel confident and themselves in them. That’s a much more meaningful expression of luxury for me.
The collection features traditional techniques like zardozi, aari and appliqué, yet the final result feels contemporary and effortless. How do you ensure heritage craft remains relevant for modern consumers?
Heritage techniques remain relevant when they’re reinterpreted rather than preserved unchanged. We continue to use traditional embroideries, but with contemporary silhouettes, restrained embellishment and fabrics that suit how people dress today. That balance allows craftsmanship to feel timeless rather than nostalgic.
Destination weddings continue to influence Indian occasion wear. How do you think bridal and festive dressing has changed in the last few years?
Destination weddings have completely shifted the mood around occasion dressing. Brides and guests are now thinking about clothing across multiple days, moods and settings. There’s a stronger desire for versatility and individuality, with people wanting wardrobes that reflect different moments of the celebration rather than a single statement look.
What references shaped the colour story for Just Married Summer 2026?
The colour story came directly from Goa and its atmosphere. The faded shutters, old terracotta tiles, weathered walls, bougainvillea spilling across balconies and the softness of afternoon light all informed the palette. Shades of soft pistachio, flushed pink and ivory capture that sun-washed nostalgia, while brighter floral tones reflect Goa’s natural vibrancy.
Could you take us behind the making of one particularly special piece from the collection?
One of the signature lehenga sets took nearly 60 days to complete and involved around eight to 10 artisans working across different stages of embroidery. It combines aari work, zardozi, resham threadwork, pearls, sequins and three-dimensional appliqué layered over soft georgette. What I find most rewarding is that despite the amount of craftsmanship involved, the garment still feels incredibly fluid when worn.
Off The Record has developed its own identity within your label. What does this line allow you to explore creatively that differs from your main couture collections?
Off The Record gives me the freedom to explore a more relaxed approach to couture. It allows me to experiment with lighter silhouettes, contemporary styling and narratives that extend beyond traditional bridal dressing, while maintaining the same commitment to craftsmanship.
Looking ahead, how do you see Indian couture evolving as younger consumers increasingly prioritise individuality, versatility and emotional connection in fashion?
Younger consumers are appr-oaching couture in a far more personal way. They want clothing that reflects their individuality and fits naturally into their lives rather than something that feels performative. Craftsmanship will always remain central, but I believe the future of Indian couture will be more personal, expressive and versatile.
Prices start at Rs 69,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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