Forget heavy bridal wear: Varun Bahl’s Just Married collection is the light couture brides actually want

His signature archival florals return in a softer, more organic form, appearing as though they have naturally bloomed across the fabric. The silhouettes echo this relaxed mood, with lighter embroideries, fluid fabrics and an understated elegance that feels both contemporary and timeless.

Despite their airy appeal, the garments are rooted in meticulous craftsmanship. Traditional techniques including aari embroidery, zardozi and three-dimensional appliqué are combined with nakshi, dabka, resham, pearls, glass beads, cutdana, anchor threadwork and sequins to create richly layered pieces that never feel heavy. Even the collection’s statement lehengas and peplum shararas balance intricate detailing with effortless movement.

The designer speaks to Indulge about reimagining occasion wear, evolving ideas of couture and the inspiration behind Just Married.