Arpita Mehta talks Everlight, rose-gold embroidery, and timeless style

At the heart of Arpita’s design language is a fresh perspective on heritage. Traditional mirror work is reinterpreted through contemporary cuts, geometric placements, and body-skimming silhouettes, while classic Indian textiles are continually reimagined for a new generation of celebratory dressing.

Her latest collection, Everlight, continues that conversation. Built around luminous textures, weightless fabrics, and a palette of softened metallics and sun-faded pastels, the collection revisits the house’s most recognisable silhouettes—from cascading ruffle saris to fluid lehengas—with renewed lightness. Banarasi influences, delicate embellishment, and graceful movement come together to create pieces that feel romantic without excess, proving that modern occasion wear can be as effortless as it is exquisite.

In conversation with Indulge, Arpita reflects on the inspiration behind Everlight, the enduring appeal of her signature silhouettes, and why timeless design will always outshine fleeting trends.