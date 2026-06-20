Saachi Pasari brings bling-forward Gen Z partywear made by Indian artisans

Entirely Made in India, each Hangover piece is handcrafted by Mumbai-based artisans using intricate crystal, bead, and stone work, with every outfit requiring nearly 300 hours of craftsmanship.

Saachi says she has always been fascinated by the feeling of a great night out—the music, the confidence, the energy, and the memories that linger long after it is over. “I wanted to build something that captures that exact vibe,” she says.

Growing up around business and learning from her father, Abhishek Pasari (AVP Industries Pvt Ltd), she was inspired to create something of her own. “A lot of people around me, including myself, looked to international brands for inspiration and wished something similar existed in India. My vision with Hangover by Saachi was to create a homegrown brand that could stand on an international stage while celebrating Indian craftsmanship and speaking to the global mindset of Gen Z,” she shares.