Saachi Pasari brings bling-forward Gen Z partywear made by Indian artisans

Hangover by Saachi, founded by 17-year-old entrepreneur Saachi Pasari, is built around bold, bling-forward statement pieces for Gen Z and millennial consumers. The brand was born from Saachi identifying a gap in India’s fashion market for elevated partywear designed for birthdays, after-parties, destination celebrations, and modern occasion dressing.
Entirely Made in India, each Hangover piece is handcrafted by Mumbai-based artisans using intricate crystal, bead, and stone work, with every outfit requiring nearly 300 hours of craftsmanship.
Saachi says she has always been fascinated by the feeling of a great night out—the music, the confidence, the energy, and the memories that linger long after it is over. “I wanted to build something that captures that exact vibe,” she says.
Growing up around business and learning from her father, Abhishek Pasari (AVP Industries Pvt Ltd), she was inspired to create something of her own. “A lot of people around me, including myself, looked to international brands for inspiration and wished something similar existed in India. My vision with Hangover by Saachi was to create a homegrown brand that could stand on an international stage while celebrating Indian craftsmanship and speaking to the global mindset of Gen Z,” she shares.
For Saachi, luxury is defined by detail and craftsmanship rather than labels. “When artisans spend over 300 hours handcrafting a garment, it gives the piece a character and individuality that machines simply can’t recreate. I wanted the brand to feel raw, fashion-forward, and distinctly Gen Z, while still carrying a sense of sophistication,” she says.
She believes partywear today extends far beyond weddings. “Our generation celebrates everything—cocktail nights, after-parties, birthdays, destination vacations, gallery openings, music events, and even intimate dinners that turn into unforgettable nights. I designed this collection for those moments when people want to feel confident, expressive, and completely themselves. Every look is meant to have that ‘main character energy’—the kind of outfit that changes the way you walk into a room. It should feel elevated and luxurious, yet effortless, fun, and wearable.”
The creations strike a balance between strong silhouettes and delicate handcrafted detailing.
So what has she learned from launching a brand at such a young age? “Growing up in a business environment taught me discipline, consistency, and the importance of building strong systems. It made me realise early on that creativity is only one part of building a brand; you also need patience, structure, and a strong work ethic behind the scenes.”
Her biggest lesson has been balancing creativity with the demands of running a business. “You’re constantly managing production, timelines, people, and expectations while trying to stay creatively inspired. I’ve also learned that in fashion, consistency and quality matter far more than age,” she adds.
Prices start at Rs 26,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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