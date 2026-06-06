Inspired by The Devil Wears Prada, this collection redefines modern power dressing

The brand has focused on silhouettes that feel sharp yet effortless, structured yet fluid. “You will find silhouettes that are clean, intentional, and slightly architectural without feeling restrictive. We have balanced structure with softness through elongated lines, relaxed tailoring, and defined shapes that allow movement while still making a statement,” shares Amar.

The use of stripes is particularly striking in this collection and reflects what appears to be one of the defining trends of the season. Amar agrees. “Stripes became a strong visual language within the collection because they naturally convey sharpness and confidence.”

Sustainability remains central to how VIRGIO builds every collection. “With Devil Approved, we continued using responsibly sourced fabrics and our made-to-order production model to reduce overproduction and waste,” he says.

Compared to the brand's previous drops, this collection feels more elevated and narrative-driven. It leans into a sharper, cinematic aesthetic while remaining wearable and accessible.

So how does Amar see cinematic fashion influencing real wardrobes today? “Today, cinematic fashion is less about replicating exact looks and more about capturing an attitude or emotion. People want clothing that makes them feel confident and expressive, and that is exactly the space collections like Devil Approved are designed for,” he adds.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com