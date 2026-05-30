Raghav Juyal-inspired menswear collection explores fluid silhouettes and effortless style

It is inspired by Raghav’s distinctive personal style, which is effortless with a strong visual identity. Urban Pause 2.0 is reimagination of fashion as a form of self-expression, urging everyone to embrace a more personal approach to style.

Pranav Dave says the collection was inspired by the idea of slowing down in a fast-moving world. “It reflects a sense of ease, individuality, and modern escape, where clothing feels relaxed yet intentional. The line brings together everyday wearability with a fresh, fashion-forward perspective.”

Speaking about the collaboration with Raghav Juyal, Pranav says, “Raghav felt like a natural fit because of his individuality, movement, and effortless sense of style. His style is relaxed yet distinctive, which aligns closely with the spirit of Urban Pause 2.0. That influence can be seen in the balance of comfort, fluidity, and strong design language throughout the collection,” explains Pranav.