Raghav Juyal-inspired menswear collection explores fluid silhouettes and effortless style

AD by Arvind, the contemporary ready-to-wear label from the House of Arvind, presents its Spring/Summer 2026 collection in collaboration with Raghav Juyal—actor, dancer, choreographer, and television presenter popularly known as the ‘King of Slow Motion’ for his signature dance style. Titled Urban Pause 2.0, the collection explores fluid silhouettes in summer-ready fabrics, featuring thoughtfully tailored fits that blur the lines between structure and spontaneity.
The shift towards fluid and expressive menswear
It is inspired by Raghav’s distinctive personal style, which is effortless with a strong visual identity. Urban Pause 2.0 is reimagination of fashion as a form of self-expression, urging everyone to embrace a more personal approach to style.
Pranav Dave says the collection was inspired by the idea of slowing down in a fast-moving world. “It reflects a sense of ease, individuality, and modern escape, where clothing feels relaxed yet intentional. The line brings together everyday wearability with a fresh, fashion-forward perspective.”
Speaking about the collaboration with Raghav Juyal, Pranav says, “Raghav felt like a natural fit because of his individuality, movement, and effortless sense of style. His style is relaxed yet distinctive, which aligns closely with the spirit of Urban Pause 2.0. That influence can be seen in the balance of comfort, fluidity, and strong design language throughout the collection,” explains Pranav.
“Fluid silhouettes in menswear are about creating freedom without losing shape. The idea is to make pieces that feel effortless while still appearing refined and considered. It’s a modern approach that allows movement, comfort, and style to coexist,” says Pranav.
For Spring/Summer 2026, the brand is focusing on fabrics and textures that feel light, tactile, and season-appropriate. “The collection explores surfaces that add depth while keeping the overall mood breathable and relaxed. These are pieces that are easy to wear, yet polished enough for a fashion-conscious wardrobe,” he adds.
Designed to transition across settings, the collection moves effortlessly from casual daytime dressing to occasionwear. “Modern menswear is shifting towards greater fluidity, comfort, and self-expression. The boundaries between formal and casual dressing continue to blur, with a focus on individuality,” he says.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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