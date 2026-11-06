Vikram Bam on his latest release, Aaye Re and finding music in the diverse landscapes of India
When Vikram Bam's grandfather founded Sagarika Music in 1986, the label began building its identity in Bengal, working with Bengali musicians before expanding its presence in Maharashtra. Nearly four decades later, Vikram and his mother, Sagarika Das, are taking that multilingual legacy into a new phase with Sagarika Coffee House Originals, an initiative that brings established musicians and emerging artists together to create original music. Vikram's Aaye Re is one of the latest releases under the initiative. We speak to him about the making of the song, its Assamese influences and his role in bringing Coffee House Originals together, both as an artist and a producer.
How did Aaye Re come about?
The song began with me and a guitar. I was humming something at home one day, and it eventually became part of my collection of unfinished compositions. When we decided to launch the show, I was thinking about what I could contribute. I kept returning to this melody because I found it catchy and couldn't stop humming it, which I took as a good sign.
What is the song about?
It is about looking back on moments when you felt safe and happy, especially the time spent with friends. A gentle breeze can take you back to a place you can no longer return to, but the memories remain. Even sitting with friends and talking about the past creates new memories that you will cherish later. In a way, it becomes a cycle.
The composition has a Pahadi quality, while the music video takes us to an Assamese tea garden. How did that come together?
When I sang the melody, it immediately evoked the mountains. The composition naturally took shape in Raag Pahadi, and the musical phrases came quite organically. For the video, I wanted to avoid the familiar mountain settings that usually come to mind, such as Rishikesh, Kashmir or Ladakh. The idea of an Assamese tea estate clicked almost immediately. We also incorporated Assamese lyrics, which are a translation of the song's central hook.
The arrangement has an almost orchestral quality. What were you trying to achieve with the instrumentation?
I wanted every element to represent something from nature. The guitar begins as a pulse, almost like the passage of time, and the flute enters like a bird. The background harmonies suggest the wind, while the bass guitar provides a sense of grounding. There is a lot of storytelling happening through the instruments. I also wanted the production to retain the folk tonality of the composition. I didn't want it to sound like a film song. I wanted it to sound like a folk song.
What are you working on next?
I'm currently working on an album of my own. It is a little more pop-oriented and experimental, so it will be a departure from the sound of Aaye Re. There are also several releases coming up under Coffee House Originals, including collaborations with Ananya Wadkar, Swapnil Bandodkar and Vaishali Samant.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.