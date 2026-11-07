Chowdiah Utsava 2026: A celebration of intergenerational classical music and innovation
For 46 years, Chowdiah Memorial Hall has been a significant part of Bengaluru’s classical music landscape, carrying forward the legacy of violin maestro Mysore T Chowdiah. Continuing this tradition, the Academy of Music presents Chowdiah Utsava 2026, bringing together established maestros, emerging musicians and artistes exploring new musical expressions. Curated by veena artiste Suma Sudhindra, this year’s edition takes an intergenerational approach, featuring performances across carnatic, hindustani, folk and fusion traditions. The festival will also introduce Songeeta Mela — a community initiative featuring inter-institution competitions, storytelling sessions, instrument showcases and workshops. Suma discusses the festival’s intergenerational vision, the coming together of diverse musical traditions, and the unwavering legacy of Mysore T Chowdiah.
What was the curatorial vision behind Chowdiah Utsava 2026 and what did you want to achieve with this year’s edition?
I wanted this year’s edition to be intergenerational. Indian classical music is a tradition of parampara that is expansive and inclusive. We have witnessed a resurgence and several new interpretations of the genre. I wanted to create a platform where audiences could experience the many ways in which artistes interpret classical music. Live performance is an ever-evolving creative process. It is a meeting of individuals on stage and that takes depth, years of practice and talent. This festival recognises and celebrates these qualities across generations. Classical arts are also a celebration. Craft bazaars and food are natural extensions of a cultural festival. Anyone attending Chowdiah Utsava should leave with a renewed curiosity to explore our civilisational sounds and meanings.
This year’s programme brings together carnatic and hindustani classical music, folk traditions and fusion. How did you approach curating such a diverse line-up?
There is a common perception that classical music is elitist. In my career as a musician, I have collaborated and performed with artistes from a multitude of musical genres. At the beginning of my career, this was pathbreaking. Today, it is almost the norm to expand boundaries in sound and, perhaps, even blur them. However, to do this, one must have strong roots in one’s chosen practice. I curated musicians who can bring together tradition and imagination, combining rooted classical sounds with influences from world music. I look forward to these soundscapes bringing a fresh perspective to Chowdiah Utsava.
The festival features interesting collaborations such as ‘Milan,’ which brings together santoor artiste Rahul Sharma and the Manganiyar folk musicians. What was the thought behind bringing these different musical traditions together?
Both traditions have folk roots. Shivkumar Sharma was the pioneer who brought the santoor onto the classical stage, although it is originally a Kashmiri folk instrument. The Manganiyars, meanwhile, bring together poetry and religious diversity through their singing. One offers a soothing sound while the other is vibrant. Where and how will they meet? The artistes have to come together to take us on that journey. I am interested in exploring new sounds through live performances.
Another highlight is ‘Nada Samvadha,’ featuring flautist Shashank Subramanyam and hindustani vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi. What makes such cross-genre musical collaborations exciting for both artistes and audiences?
Jugalbandis are a meeting of two musical traditions. A combination of a musical instrument and voice is a rare proposition. Here, we have a carnatic maestro and a hindustani maestro coming together, with the flute and voice creating an exchange of magic. Carnatic Fantasy, meanwhile, explores carnatic music in a way that audiences may not have heard before. The musical landscape will bring forth sounds that take carnatic music into the present by reimagining the possibilities of scale through Indian and western instruments, voice and rhythm. This concert will be a first of its kind. With musicians from across generations, all of whom have performed on global stages, we bring our collective creativity to take audiences on flights of fantasy. These two concerts bring contemporary interpretations to the main stage.
How do you strike a balance between featuring established maestros and providing opportunities for young and emerging musicians?
My life is immersed in music. I have been associated with this festival for 46 years. My contemporary musician friends and I discuss and exchange ideas. I also receive concert recordings on YouTube. I look at the artistes’ commitment, their journey through practice and performance and the dedication they bring to their craft. Classical music is demanding and requires dedication and stamina. It is also important to consider the tonality and originality that each performer brings to the stage. I am spoilt for choice. Therefore, it is a rigorous process to bring together a crosssection of representation and diversity in the programming.
What do you look for when selecting younger artistes for a festival that celebrates India’s rich classical music traditions?
I look for talent that upholds the tradition while also being able to bring that glorious sound to contemporary audiences. I can safely say that this year’s Chowdiah Utsava 2026 is providing a platform for the next generation of maestros, both on the main stage and through the lobby concerts and weekend morning concerts. It is a great joy to see this legacy being celebrated through the commitment of these young and talented performers.
The festival introduces Songeeta Mela, featuring inter-institution competitions, storytelling sessions, instrument showcases and workshops. What inspired this initiative and what do you hope audiences will take away from it?
This is a community initiative that is open to all. Carnatic music exists within a community of practitioners and listeners, supported by an ecosystem that enables it. Its influence extends across several fields, including education, technology explorations, konnakol and music school competitions. Even the handpan finds a place in this larger musical landscape. Music is a healing modality and keeps human beings immersed in their true potential. The mela will encourage everyone to open themselves to the vast ocean of classical music and inspire the community to uphold this rich 2,000-yearold tradition.
How important is it to create opportunities for younger generations to engage with classical music beyond conventional concert formats?
This is the only way we can evolve, uphold the tradition and share it with the world. Concerts are very popular and important, but in a changing world, crossover collaborations and intimate gatherings that encourage listening and invite people to understand music more deeply have become equally important. These formats are a great way to keep our attention spans focused. Music also allows people to discover and express their creativity.
The Academy of Music Chowdiah Awards recognise distinguished contributions to music. What were the considerations behind this year’s selection of awardees?
There are four categories of awards, each presented to an outstanding musician and collectively approved by the committee. We have always honoured highly established and respected musicians from across India. Every great musician has received the Chowdiah Award. It is an extremely coveted honour and a tradition that has continued for 46 years.
How does the legacy of violin maestro Mysore T Chowdiah continue to influence the academy’s vision and the way the festival is curated?
This is the only auditorium in the country designed in the shape of a violin, honouring the chosen instrument of shri Chowdiah. He was known for his innovations, particularly popularising the seven-string violin. He travelled extensively to popularise carnatic music, was a composer and an arts administrator. He enabled carnatic music to embrace new expressions while upholding tradition and moving with the times. The Academy of Music continues to chart pathways towards remaining an illustrious cultural institution, inspired by his timeless contributions.
As the curator of Chowdiah Utsava, how do you see the festival evolving in the coming years and what role would you like it to play in Bengaluru’s cultural landscape?
Chowdiah Utsava is an established festival with a legacy of 46 years. Every year, we endeavour to bring in new dimensions. Our commitment to excellence in performance and an expansive curatorial and cultural vision help bring the community together. We are custodians of a legacy. I have curated the Bengaluru International Arts Festival for 18 years, which is recognised as one of the top 10 festivals in the country. I also created the Indian Music Experience, the country’s first experiential museum dedicated to music, through a decadelong commitment. I am a cultural entrepreneur and I bring all this experience to the festival as a musician, performer and teacher. Legacies are built through decades of commitment. This is a Bengaluru festival. It defines the cultural landscape of Karnataka and celebrates its greatest musical traditions. We have a wonderful audience and dedicated rasikas. Chennai is known for its margazhi season. However, if you look deeper, you will see how the carnatic and classical musicians of Karnataka have equally upheld this legacy over the years. In the month of Kartika, at the onset of winter, we bring warmth and grandeur to the city. This year, Songeeta Mela, Roots and Crafts Bazaar and Café Chowdiah will bring joy through community crafts and food. The lobby concerts will provide a platform for the next generation of talent, while the weekend morning concerts will offer immersive musical experiences. The main stage will introduce new sounds and celebrate music and musicians. As the curator, I am a custodian of this legacy. For 46 years, people have remembered the festival and returned to it. We are blessed.
INR 150 onwards. November 11 to 15. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.