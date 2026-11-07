Chowdiah Utsava 2026: A celebration of intergenerational classical music and innovation

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Chowdiah Utsava is an established festival with a legacy of 46 years. Every year, we endeavour to bring in new dimensions. Our commitment to excellence in performance and an expansive curatorial and cultural vision help bring the community together. We are custodians of a legacy. I have curated the Bengaluru International Arts Festival for 18 years, which is recognised as one of the top 10 festivals in the country. I also created the Indian Music Experience, the country’s first experiential museum dedicated to music, through a decadelong commitment. I am a cultural entrepreneur and I bring all this experience to the festival as a musician, performer and teacher. Legacies are built through decades of commitment. This is a Bengaluru festival. It defines the cultural landscape of Karnataka and celebrates its greatest musical traditions. We have a wonderful audience and dedicated rasikas. Chennai is known for its margazhi season. However, if you look deeper, you will see how the carnatic and classical musicians of Karnataka have equally upheld this legacy over the years. In the month of Kartika, at the onset of winter, we bring warmth and grandeur to the city. This year, Songeeta Mela, Roots and Crafts Bazaar and Café Chowdiah will bring joy through community crafts and food. The lobby concerts will provide a platform for the next generation of talent, while the weekend morning concerts will offer immersive musical experiences. The main stage will introduce new sounds and celebrate music and musicians. As the curator, I am a custodian of this legacy. For 46 years, people have remembered the festival and returned to it. We are blessed.

INR 150 onwards. November 11 to 15. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.