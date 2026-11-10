Sitar maestro Pandit Manilal Nag dies at 87, leaves behind a rich musical legacy

Veteran sitar maestro Pandit Manilal Nag died in Kolkata on Monday night at the age of 87. The celebrated musician of the Bishnupur gharana passed away at a private hospital following age-related ailments. His death marks the loss of one of the prominent figures of India's classical music tradition, particularly the musical heritage of West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed grief over Nag's demise, describing it as the end of an era in Indian classical music. In a social media post, he called the musician a towering figure and a proud torchbearer of the state's historic Bishnupur gharana.

Adhikari also highlighted Nag's contribution to taking the tradition's Dhrupad-influenced classical music to international audiences. He said the maestro's devotion to music, mastery of the sitar and commitment to nurturing generations of disciples had made him an institution in himself.

Pandit Manilal Nag: Life, awards and contribution to the Bishnupur gharana

Born on August 16, 1939, in Bankura district of West Bengal, Manilal Nag grew up in a region with a rich classical music heritage. He became one of the best-known practitioners of the Bishnupur gharana, a school of Hindustani classical music distinguished by its Dhrupad-influenced style.

The Bishnupur gharana traces its origins to the musical traditions that developed under the patronage of the Malla kings of Bishnupur. His contribution to Indian classical music was recognised with several honours during his career. He received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2001, becoming the first musician from the Bishnupur gharana to receive the distinction. The Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri in 2020.