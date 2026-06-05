Sitar Virtuoso Purbayan Chatterjee and 5-time Grammy-winner Mark Lettieri release collaborative album ‘Feathered Creatures’

In a groundbreaking global collaboration, Indian sitar virtuoso and composer Purbayan Chatterjee has joined forces with five-time Grammy Award-winning guitarist Mark Lettieri (Snarky Puppy, The Fearless Flyers) to release their highly anticipated collaborative album titled ‘Feathered Creatures’, out today via GroundUP Records.

A genre-blurring, raga-rooted odyssey where intricate rhythms, cinematic storytelling and cross-continental folk traditions converge in a bold new sound

The 9-track album represents a bold artistic evolution, effortlessly dissolving the boundaries between Indian classical music, jazz, rock, and contemporary electronica. Produced and arranged by Purbayan’s longtime collaborator Nakul Chugh, the album infuses traditional instrumentation with a cutting-edge sound design palette.

The project was sparked by Snarky Puppy founder Michael League, who recognized a rare creative chemistry between the two virtuosos and introduced them during Purbayan’s international tour as a guest with the band. What began as a recording experiment quickly transformed into a full, co-authored artistic partnership defined by shared authorship and mutual respect.

Purbayan Chatterjee states, “This album stems from a deep-seated need to soar beyond our foundational disciplines. We aren't casting tradition aside; rather, we are elevating it so that ancient heritage can fully awaken within a modern landscape."

Mark Lettieri states, “I’m incredibly excited for this new project with Purbayan. It’s a new sound and creative direction for both of us, that perfectly blends our diverse set of influences and styles.”