Coachella 2027 announces Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA as headliners

The lineup for the 2027 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been announced, with Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA set to headline the event. The festival will take place over two weekends in April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Scheduled for April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18, the 2027 edition will feature a mix of pop, rock, electronic, hip-hop and R&B performers. Daddy Yankee has also received prominent billing for a special production in the desert, while Madonna is set to perform in the festival's Dance Tent.

Coachella 2027 lineup: Who is performing?

Dua Lipa will headline Friday, April 9, with the day's lineup also featuring Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, JISOO, Diljit Dosanjh, Kehlani, Peggy Gou and Giorgio Moroder. Social Distortion, Pinegrove and Leon Thomas are among the other acts scheduled to perform.

Australian musical project Tame Impala will headline Saturday, April 10. The day's performers include Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Robyn, Måneskin, Underworld, Leon Bridges, Magdalena Bay and NCT.