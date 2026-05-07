Khloe Kardashian revealed why she never returned to Coachella after 2015

In a recent episode, Khloe stated that, “It wasn’t the best experience. I got drugged without me knowing, but I think everyone knew.” She went on to say, “I don’t think anyone drugged me. I just think I was the dumb one and didn’t realise that everyone was on drugs. I remember drinking this drink and just feeling really crazy. No one wants to feel like that and not know why they’re like that.”

Khloe’s Kardashian’s Coachella experience soon got out of hand. She noted that she felt afraid and was not sure what was going on around her. From Khloe’s account, she barricaded herself within a bathroom for several hours while people waited for her to come out.

She said, “I was in my head. I was so scared, so my experience was not good. I just didn’t realise what was happening until after it happened, that I was on drugs. Everyone was yelling at me because I wouldn’t get out of the bathroom.”

This topic resurfaced earlier this year when Khloe confessed that she was having “FOMO” because she stayed at home and all her sisters were there at Coachella. Khloe said, “It’s probably the first year ever I’ve had FOMO from Coachella, because I genuinely couldn’t care less.”