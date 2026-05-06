Kim Kardashian puts bar exam plans on hold until 2027 after latest setback

In July of 2025, she sat for the California Bar Exam. However, by November, she learned that she had not passed. This disappointment happened at a time when she was already having a rough academic road behind her. On December of 2021, she took the "baby bar" exam and passed after many tries.

Kim Kardashian shared how proud she was with everything she's accomplished so far and that she will continue to strive for even more. One goal is to successfully pass the bar exam; consequently, she will put in the effort and resources needed in order to study for this exam without cutting any corners. However, in an episode of The Kardashians, she acknowledged that if she does not pass on her first attempt she would likely not retake it immediately.

Moreover, Kim has also spoken about the difficult nature of the entire procedure since there was once a time when she thought her brain capacity and availability might improve as she grows old. In the meantime, besides studying, Kim Kardashian has also acted as a lawyer in the movie entitled All’s Fair, where she played the character of Allura Grant, who is a divorce attorney.