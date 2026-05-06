Kim Kardashian puts bar exam plans on hold until 2027 after latest setback

Kim Kardashian has put on hold her quest of qualifying as a lawyer, having decided that she will not take any of the two California bar examinations scheduled for 2026. She apparently opted out of the February bar examination, and there are no plans of attempting the July session as well. With just two sessions per year, this effectively means she won’t be able to take the bar in 2026, but rather the next available chance would be in 2027.
Kim Kardashian had been making efforts to become a qualified lawyer by joining the California Law Office Study Program, a system that is more like apprenticeship rather than law school. She completed the program in May 2025 after several years of hard work.
In July of 2025, she sat for the California Bar Exam. However, by November, she learned that she had not passed. This disappointment happened at a time when she was already having a rough academic road behind her. On December of 2021, she took the "baby bar" exam and passed after many tries.
Kim Kardashian shared how proud she was with everything she's accomplished so far and that she will continue to strive for even more. One goal is to successfully pass the bar exam; consequently, she will put in the effort and resources needed in order to study for this exam without cutting any corners. However, in an episode of The Kardashians, she acknowledged that if she does not pass on her first attempt she would likely not retake it immediately.
Moreover, Kim has also spoken about the difficult nature of the entire procedure since there was once a time when she thought her brain capacity and availability might improve as she grows old. In the meantime, besides studying, Kim Kardashian has also acted as a lawyer in the movie entitled All’s Fair, where she played the character of Allura Grant, who is a divorce attorney.
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