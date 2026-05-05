Met Gala 2026: Kim Kardashian adds a futuristic touch to her outfit

The Met Gala 2026 has already given us some iconic fashion moments from the red carpet and Kim Kardashian led the way. There was so much speculation around what she would wear that it created a sense of mystery around her outfit.
Kim finally appeared in a futuristic custom orange dress by Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem.
Kim Kardashian, 45, always delivers one of the most anticipated looks of Met Gala and the 2026 edition was no exception. She stunned with a metallic orange bodice and a skirt half-open. Her outfit was custom made by Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem.
The dress code for Met Gala 2026 was Fashion Is Art and art is always open to interpretation. Hence, Kim's take was futuristic as she showed up in a unique look.
She took to Instagram to share pictures of her look and it went viral. "Always ahead of the curve", one comment read. Another person said, "wow!!!!!! You understood the assignment, BEST IN THE ROOM!!!!". One fan wrote, "THE MET KIM Arrived".
Needless to say, most Kim fans thought she slayed the look and it is no surprise that she is grabbing the headlines right now.
Met Galas are incomplete without the Kardashians, hence Kim's sisters, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and their mother, Kris Jenner, each had a story to tell with fashion as the stepped on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
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