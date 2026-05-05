Met Gala 2026: Kim Kardashian adds a futuristic touch to her outfit

The Met Gala 2026 has already given us some iconic fashion moments from the red carpet and Kim Kardashian led the way. There was so much speculation around what she would wear that it created a sense of mystery around her outfit.

Kim finally appeared in a futuristic custom orange dress by Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem.

Kim Kardashian steps into the Met Gala in style

Kim Kardashian, 45, always delivers one of the most anticipated looks of Met Gala and the 2026 edition was no exception. She stunned with a metallic orange bodice and a skirt half-open. Her outfit was custom made by Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem.