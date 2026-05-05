Met Gala 2026: Kendall Jenner channels Greek goddess in daring GapStudio debut

In light of her ten years as a professional model, Kendall recently stated that she now perceives the world of fashion and beauty from a more empathic perspective, understanding the personal challenges faced behind an impeccable appearance. In spite of her extensive experience, the star admitted to experiencing pre-event anxiety, although the gala night still serves as a “yearly high school reunion” for her. Following her 2025 outfit, this otherworldly and bone-white piece demonstrated her ability to transform into any kind of fashion icon.

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