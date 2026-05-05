Met Gala 2026: Kendall Jenner channels Greek goddess in daring GapStudio debut

Supermodel Kendall Jenner created history when she made her 12th Met Gala entrance this year, turning a common fashion piece into an artistic masterpiece. Following the theme of the event, ‘Costume Art‘ the fashionista teamed up with Zac Posen, creative director at Gap Inc., to create an exclusive GapStudio dress inspired by the ancient sculpture, the Winged Victory of Samothrace.
The design journey started with a plain white T-shirt made by Gap. By draping and manipulating the T-shirt, Zac tried to replicate the wind-blown look of the marble sculpture. The design team opted for the use of a soft cotton/viscose mix with satin face chiffon and organza to achieve the wet drapery effect. Kendal, who considered herself “super involved” in the process, said that the design seemed “cosmically meant to be,” adding that the collaboration happened out of the blue after she received an unexpected email from the designer.
The look had an edgy element to it: a leather corset, created by 3D printing for Kendall herself, left bare on one side with a revealing bodice. The provocative element is consistent with her sisters’ looks, as well: Kim and Kylie Jenner were also present at the event.
In light of her ten years as a professional model, Kendall recently stated that she now perceives the world of fashion and beauty from a more empathic perspective, understanding the personal challenges faced behind an impeccable appearance. In spite of her extensive experience, the star admitted to experiencing pre-event anxiety, although the gala night still serves as a “yearly high school reunion” for her. Following her 2025 outfit, this otherworldly and bone-white piece demonstrated her ability to transform into any kind of fashion icon.