Loved Sanjay Garg’s Roop Suhana Lagta Hai? Don’t miss the original AR Rahman version in Tamil

If there’s one thing that can instantly transport us back to the ’90s, it’s a good old melody. And this time around, it’s Roop Suhana Lagta Hai from the 1994 film The Gentleman that’s having a moment all over again. Thanks to Apple’s latest Diwali campaign, Step Into the Light, which has given the popular number a rather beautiful makeover.

Apple revives a ’90s hit, But did you know Roop Suhana Lagta Hai was originally a Tamil Song?

Directed by Sanjay Garg, founder of fashion label Raw Mango, the campaign is a visual treat. Shot entirely on the iPhone 18 Pro at the stunning Tijara Fort, a restored 19th-century royal palace in Rajasthan, the video brings together music, movement and India's incredible textile heritage. The music video features elaborate dance sequences and performers dressed in traditional ensembles. And the icing on the cake is the special appearance of Juhi Chawla, who played the leading lady in the film.