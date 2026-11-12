Music

Loved Sanjay Garg’s Roop Suhana Lagta Hai? Don’t miss the original AR Rahman version in Tamil

As Roop Suhana Lagta Hai finds a new audience, we revisit its Tamil roots, the success of Gentleman and the upcoming sequel
Roop Suhana Lagta Hai, directed by Raw Mango founder Sanjay Garg, was shot entirely on the iPhone 18 Pro at Rajasthan's Tijara Fort
Roop Suhana Lagta Hai, directed by Raw Mango founder Sanjay Garg, was shot entirely on the iPhone 18 Pro at Rajasthan's Tijara Fort
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2 min read

If there’s one thing that can instantly transport us back to the ’90s, it’s a good old melody. And this time around, it’s Roop Suhana Lagta Hai from the 1994 film The Gentleman that’s having a moment all over again. Thanks to Apple’s latest Diwali campaign, Step Into the Light, which has given the popular number a rather beautiful makeover.

Apple revives a ’90s hit, But did you know Roop Suhana Lagta Hai was originally a Tamil Song?

Directed by Sanjay Garg, founder of fashion label Raw Mango, the campaign is a visual treat. Shot entirely on the iPhone 18 Pro at the stunning Tijara Fort, a restored 19th-century royal palace in Rajasthan, the video brings together music, movement and India's incredible textile heritage. The music video features elaborate dance sequences and performers dressed in traditional ensembles. And the icing on the cake is the special appearance of Juhi Chawla, who played the leading lady in the film.

The film was a remake of the 1993 Tamil film Gentleman
Chiranjeevi and Juhi Chawla in The Gentleman

But here's a little bit of film trivia. The Gentleman, starring Chiranjeevi and Juhi Chawla, and directed by Mahesh Bhatt, was actually a remake of the 1993 Tamil film Gentleman. The latter marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Shankar who would go on to become a name to reckon with in the Tamil film industry. Gentleman starred Arjun and Madhubala in the lead with popular comedian Goundamani playing Mani, partner to Arjun's character, Kicha, who go on to execute high-profile heists while doubling up as business partners. Bankrolled by KT Kunjumon, the heist drama went on to become a blockbuster.

Ottagathai Kattikko became the now-trending Roop Suhana Lagta Hai
Madhubala and Arjun in Gentleman

The film's music, composed by AR Rahman, was another massive highlight. The album featured memorable tracks such as Chikku Bukku Rayile, Usilampatti Penkutti, En Veettu Thottathil and Ottagathai Kattikko. Three of these numbers made their way into the Hindi remake, retaining their original tunes and instrumentation. Anu Malik was credited as the composer. Usilampatti Penkutti became Aashiqui Mein Had Se, Chikku Bukku Rayile turned into Chik Pika Rika Boom Bole, while Ottagathai Kattikko became the now-trending Roop Suhana Lagta Hai. The original song featured the voices of SP Balasubrahmanyam, S Janaki, Sujatha Mohan and Minmini.

And there's more! KT Kunjumon is now backing Gentleman 2, three decades after the original film's release. Directed by Gokul Krishna, the sequel stars Chethan Cheenu, with MM Keeravani of RRR fame composing the music. The film will be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, with dubbed versions in Malayalam and Kannada.

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Roop Suhana Lagta Hai, directed by Raw Mango founder Sanjay Garg, was shot entirely on the iPhone 18 Pro at Rajasthan's Tijara Fort
Why Apple and Raw Mango’s Diwali film has divided viewers
AR Rahman
Sanjay Garg
Juhi Chawla
Gentleman
Roop Suhana Lagta Hai
Ottagathai Kattikko

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