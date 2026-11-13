Mali on her new album ‘Where Was I?’, opening for Foo Fighters in 2027 & finding home in Mumbai

Sometimes, amidst the chaos and constant movement, there are more lessons learnt than lost. Singer-songwriter Maalavika Manoj, known by her well-known moniker Mali, delves deep into these emotions in her newly released album Where Was I? “It’s an album about feeling like you’re all over the place and then realising you were right where you needed to be,” Mali begins, highlighting the new release, which includes ten tracks — Back to the Beginning, Flight Mode, Saviour Complex, So Good, Wake up Call, Roundabout, Spaceship, Somewhen, Just Like This and One Last Bow.

The crooner, known for her popular releases like Semi Automatic Butane, Mango Showers and Anniku Raathiri, brings something new with each release, using unique sounds and lyrics that explore fresh emotions and themes. This innovation is why she has perhaps landed on the big stage as an opening act for global musical star Ed Sheeran. Mali is also all set to repeat this feat with an opening performance for legendary rock band Foo Fighters as they arrive in India for their tour in 2027. Interestingly, Mali’s music has long encircled movement, reinvention and the search for belonging. On Where Was I?, that restlessness becomes intimate: songs become shaped by escapism, longing and the uncertainty of starting over. Furthermore, from her 2017 EP Rush to her 2021 album Caution to the Wind, she has carved out a distinct place in India’s indie-English scene. As she sits down with Indulge for a candid chat about her journey, we learn how being in between spaces helped her realise to be more present. how the album communicates the escapism, longing and confusion she experienced while making respective tracks, what helped her retain her innovation with music across her journey and lots more…