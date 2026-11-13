Mali on her new album ‘Where Was I?’, opening for Foo Fighters in 2027 & finding home in Mumbai
Sometimes, amidst the chaos and constant movement, there are more lessons learnt than lost. Singer-songwriter Maalavika Manoj, known by her well-known moniker Mali, delves deep into these emotions in her newly released album Where Was I? “It’s an album about feeling like you’re all over the place and then realising you were right where you needed to be,” Mali begins, highlighting the new release, which includes ten tracks — Back to the Beginning, Flight Mode, Saviour Complex, So Good, Wake up Call, Roundabout, Spaceship, Somewhen, Just Like This and One Last Bow.
The crooner, known for her popular releases like Semi Automatic Butane, Mango Showers and Anniku Raathiri, brings something new with each release, using unique sounds and lyrics that explore fresh emotions and themes. This innovation is why she has perhaps landed on the big stage as an opening act for global musical star Ed Sheeran. Mali is also all set to repeat this feat with an opening performance for legendary rock band Foo Fighters as they arrive in India for their tour in 2027. Interestingly, Mali’s music has long encircled movement, reinvention and the search for belonging. On Where Was I?, that restlessness becomes intimate: songs become shaped by escapism, longing and the uncertainty of starting over. Furthermore, from her 2017 EP Rush to her 2021 album Caution to the Wind, she has carved out a distinct place in India’s indie-English scene. As she sits down with Indulge for a candid chat about her journey, we learn how being in between spaces helped her realise to be more present. how the album communicates the escapism, longing and confusion she experienced while making respective tracks, what helped her retain her innovation with music across her journey and lots more…
Following the release of her new album, singer- songwriter Mali discusses unpacking the chaos that came with her constant moving during her musical journey. The crooner sits with Indulge to discuss navigating post- pandemic transitions, her evolving sounds and lots more…
“Emotional packing and unpacking,” is a beautiful description for Where Was I? Looking back at the years spent constantly moving and rebuilding in Mumbai after the pandemic, when did that perspective shift from feeling adrift to, “this is where I need to be”?
I think that happened when I moved into this one apartment with my best friend and bandmate. It was one of those times when people were always over, exciting things kept happening and for the first time in a long time I felt like I belonged. I think it’s around then that I would catch myself actually acknowledging that they were the best years of our lives.
Today, many people find themselves calling different cities and places home. Did any of the environments you encountered while rebuilding life in Mumbai after COVID-19 inspire tracks on this album?
Yes, so many. To be specific — Back to the Beginning, One Last Bow and Wake Up Call. So far, the people who’ve felt the most resonance while listening to this album are people who themselves live between multiple places and have had to make big changes before.
You’re known to switch it up with each release — lyrically, sonically and thematically. From when you first moved out of Chennai to now, when you’ve captured this journey in this ten-track capsule, what are your biggest lessons learnt as an artiste?
I’ve learned that reinvention is a great skill to nurture and that a song written from a deeply emotional place always has an effect on the listener.
Since Where Was I? is rooted in movement, packing and changing locations, how does your living space shape your creativity? Do you need a cosy, structured home base to write, or can you create anywhere — even with a suitcase, amid chaos and on the move?
I can create anywhere, but yes, the comfort of home and silence above all is most important for me to create. In a city like Mumbai, that silence, when I have it, is really precious.
Bengaluru has also been part of your musical journey with multiple performances and listening sessions; could you tell us about how and where it stands in your life an artiste; and your fondest memory here?
My biggest listener base is actually in Bengaluru! I enjoy coming down to play gigs and meeting new people in the city. Over the years, Bengaluru has evolved from a place I used to come on family holidays to a place that is now synonymous with gigs and music.
From opening for Ed Sheeran to stages like SXSW Sydney, Lollapalooza India; and now opening for Foo Fighters; you’re on a roll! What’s kept you grounded amidst all these developments in your artistic career?
It always feels like big shoes that I need to rise up to the occasion to fill. The Foo Fighters slot isn’t going to be so much of a challenge though its just that its a highly anticipated performance, so we have to be on our A game! So I think what grounds me is a sense of responsibility to deliver consistently, no matter the size of stage or lineup!
Where is the Mali magic taking the listener next?
We’ll see! Right now, the album is too fresh for me to start thinking of what happens after. Who knows, maybe it’s writing itself without my realising.
Streaming online.