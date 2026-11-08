Assam boy, music composer Anurag Saikia on his latest six-track EP Pardesi and more

Few modern composers bridge the distance between roots and innovation as effectively as Anurag Saikia. Hailing from Assam, he has carved a distinct niche in Indian cinema and independent music by blending the soulful textures of Northeastern folk with lush, Western orchestral arrangements. From shaping the emotional palette of critically acclaimed soundtracks like Panchayat, Gullak, and Article 15 to pioneering large-scale folk-symphony projects, his music carries a rare sense of honesty and atmospheric depth.

With his new six-track EP Pardesi, Anurag opens up about his creative process, the art of translating regional folklore into universal soundscapes, and how he continues to redefine contemporary score composition. Excerpts: