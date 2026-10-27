Mannan Shaah on his indie musical debut that rekindles the charm of classic Indian melodies

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One thing I had always dreamt of while creating my debut independent song was to go completely live in my approach. It is my ode to the classic era of Indian music and I feel we’re as of lately being fed with content which sounds repetitive. I felt I should break the stereotype and do something which is totally raw and unfiltered, something which comes straight from my heart.

And I feel blessed that Mohabbat Ki Zabaan Hai Khamoshi is that one song which organically gives a feel of a live concert. We have not only recorded a 50 piece strings ensemble in collaboration with the Chennai Strings Ensemble and Sunshine Music Orchestra, but we have also recorded the sitar, which is played by Sweekar Katti, solo violin played by legendary Carnatic Violinist, Embar Kannan, Indian percussion, which is played by Krishna Kishor and many more. In all we have collaborated with about 55 to 60 musicians who have played for this song.

The creative high which I felt while making this song is something I can’t describe in words! One needs to be seriously blessed to be able to take this route! For that, I’d like to give credit to my producer, Anuradha Juju who has herself sung the song, the kind of support and creative liberty she gave me to do whatever I wanted to do is beyond words. I’m grateful to my producers Prashanth Palakurthi and Anuradha Juju for understanding and appreciating the very art form itself! With their support, this song is probably the first song in atleast two decades if not more into the Indie music space in India to have been recorded completely 100% Live.