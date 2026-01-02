Sounds of Kumbha: How Siddhant Bhatia turned Mahakumbha into music

When classical singer, producer, and composer Siddhant Bhatia set out to create Sounds of Kumbha, he wasn’t just chasing an album format. “I was trying to capture a phenomenon,” he tells Indulge. Recorded live in Prayagraj, the project plunges listeners straight into the Mahakumbha, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world.

Capturing the Mahakumbha in sound: Siddhant Bhatia’s Grammy-contending album

Across 12 tracks and 12 striking music videos, Sounds of Kumbha blends ancient mantras, live field recordings, and binaural beats. The sound palette comprises the flow of the river, chanting crowds, temple bells, footsteps at dawn and moments of absolute stillness. “The Mahakumbha is one of the most powerful experiences in the world. Millions of people gather in prayer, silence, devotion, and celebration. Today, visuals are captured very easily but very few people preserve real sound. I wanted to document the true sounds of the Mahakumbha before they disappeared.”

What elevates the project is its scale of collaboration. More than 50 artistes from India and around the world came together, guided by seven producers—Siddhant Bhatia, Jim ‘Kimo’ West, Raghav Mehta, Madi Das, Ron Korb, Charu Suri and Devraj Sanyal. The album features an all-star lineup including Grammy winners and nominees such as V Selvaganesh and Raja Kumari, alongside legendary Indian and international musicians.