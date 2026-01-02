Sounds of Kumbha: How Siddhant Bhatia turned Mahakumbha into music

When classical singer, producer, and composer Siddhant Bhatia set out to create Sounds of Kumbha, he wasn’t just chasing an album format. “I was trying to capture a phenomenon,” he tells Indulge. Recorded live in Prayagraj, the project plunges listeners straight into the Mahakumbha, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world.
Across 12 tracks and 12 striking music videos, Sounds of Kumbha blends ancient mantras, live field recordings, and binaural beats. The sound palette comprises the flow of the river, chanting crowds, temple bells, footsteps at dawn and moments of absolute stillness. “The Mahakumbha is one of the most powerful experiences in the world. Millions of people gather in prayer, silence, devotion, and celebration. Today, visuals are captured very easily but very few people preserve real sound. I wanted to document the true sounds of the Mahakumbha before they disappeared.”
What elevates the project is its scale of collaboration. More than 50 artistes from India and around the world came together, guided by seven producers—Siddhant Bhatia, Jim ‘Kimo’ West, Raghav Mehta, Madi Das, Ron Korb, Charu Suri and Devraj Sanyal. The album features an all-star lineup including Grammy winners and nominees such as V Selvaganesh and Raja Kumari, alongside legendary Indian and international musicians.
Now in the race for a Grammy in the Best Global Music category, Sounds of Kumbha has pushed Indian spiritual music onto a global stage. Siddhant calls the recognition ‘deeply humbling.’ “When a project rooted in Indian culture and spirituality is recognised at the Grammys, it becomes a moment for the entire country. This recognition isn’t just for me, it’s for the Mahakumbha, for the artistes, and for everyone who believes Indian culture belongs on the world stage.”
Despite its massive lineup, the album holds together with striking cohesion. “Everyone came with sincerity. We matched artistes to tracks based on emotion, be it folk strength to folk voices, classical depth to maestros, modern energy to younger artistes. The shared intention did the rest.”
At its core, Sounds of Kumbha moves toward a surprising destination—silence. “Silence is the true essence of the Mahakumbha,” he says. By leaving space in the music, the album mirrors the stillness found even within millions of people. “The journey moves from movement to quiet. Silence becomes the last note.”
Looking ahead, Siddhant plans to take Indian culture into new frontiers through immersive sound, visual GenAI and global collaborations. “The goal is to make tradition and technology work together—without losing the soul.”
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl