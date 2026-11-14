Mila Sidhu explores Indian musical influences in new single One Night

A

I wouldn’t say One Night just shows a brighter and more playful side of my music. I’m half Indian and I’ve reached a point where I really want to incorporate that part of myself into my music. The song was inspired by a fun night out. I was in the studio with my producer and we were just vibing. I remember saying, ‘let us make something that sounds Indian,’ and we started building the track from there. Jac (Jacques Hatch) was in the session too and helped bring the song to life. It feels like I’m bringing my culture into the music more intentionally while figuring out my sound.