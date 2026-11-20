American singer, songwriter and record producer Charlie Puth is set to make his long-awaited India debut, co-topping a massive bill alongside English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding at the inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival.

Global music icons unite for a spectacular debut at Johnnie & Co. Festival in Mumbai

Taking over Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Saturday, 13 February 2027, the single-day event marks the launch of flagship IP Johnnie & Co., a new platform from Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water designed to bring together live experiences and creative collaborations.

For Charlie Puth, the four-time Grammy-nominated pop powerhouse, behind global smashes like ‘Attention’, ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ and ‘See You Again’, the Mumbai date marks a major milestone in a tour schedule that has previously bypassed the subcontinent and he will perform in India for the first time following the release of his new album, Whatever’s Clever.

Serving as main support, BRIT Award-winning artist Ellie Goulding brings an arsenal of euphoric, multi-platinum anthems including ‘Love Me Like You Do’, ‘Burn’ and ‘Lights’ to an estimated footfall of over 35000 fans, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of entertainment and shared celebrations.

True to Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water’s Keep Walking spirit, the festival, produced and promoted by Team Innovation and co-powered by HSBC, unites global icons with India’s most promising acts on one stage. Joining Puth and Goulding on the first-wave lineup is a curated roster of India’s sharpest homegrown talent, including Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali, and Gini, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

Charlie Puth states, “I’ve heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I’m really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time. Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can’t wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai. I’m looking forward to being there on 13 February, playing some of my favourite songs and being part of a night that celebrates the energy and connection that live music creates.”

Tickets for the Johnnie & Co. Festival will be available exclusively via BookMyShow

HSBC Pre-Sale: Monday, 23 November 2026 to Tuesday, 24 November 2026

General On-Sale : Wednesday, 25 November 2026