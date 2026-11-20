Hyderabad’s heavy music scene is gearing up for a night to remember as Nebula Fest 3.0 brings together an exciting line-up of Progressive Rock and Metal bands. Featuring Apocryphal, Afterlife and homegrown favourites C6, the festival promises a diverse musical experience, with each act bringing its own sound, influences and interpretation of heavy music to the stage. We caught up with the three bands to talk about their musical journeys, finding their sound and what audiences can expect from their performances.
For Apocryphal, finding their musical identity meant embracing the fact that they did not quite fit into an established genre. “When we came together, we created something too heavy for Rock and not heavy enough for metal. That was the quote that we received from promoters and organisers for a metal line-up,” says Riddhi Vyas, the band’s vocalist. Rather than trying to fit into an existing category, the band decided to define its own sound. “We decided that we did not want to fit in because our music is unique. And so, we called our genre Dream Metalcore. Because it’s dreamy, it’s metalcore,” she explains.
Featuring vocalists Kiran Desai and Riddhi, guitarist and producer Karan Sanchala, bassist Mitish Amin and drummer Tanish Gantara, the band is all set to make its Hyderabad debut. Having recently released an EP and taken its music on a multi-city tour, Apocryphal is looking forward to reaching newer audiences. “Our EP, which we just released, we went on a small, multi-city tour for those songs. So, we are excited to play those songs in many more cities, many more venues. The show gives us a wider audience. And, you know, the audience then discovers us. I mean, that is an opportunity for us as well,” says Riddhi.
For Progressive Rock outfit Afterlife, the journey towards finding a musical identity was one of experimentation. Like many musicians, the members explored different genres before settling into a sound that felt authentic to them. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Porcupine Tree, Karnivool and Thaikkudam Bridge, the band has carved out a space for itself in a genre that continues to occupy a relatively niche position in India’s largely Bollywood and Pop-dominated music landscape.
“It’s not the most appreciated genre, or I wouldn’t say appreciated, but it’s not that popular. That doesn’t stop us from creating music the way we want it to be. I mean, we definitely want anyone and everyone to try and listen to our music,” says guitarist Srived Datta. The band, however, has seen audiences respond positively to its live performances, even when they may not typically listen to Progressive Rock. “We’ve seen it at our shows. People who listen to pure Bollywood have also come to our shows, seen us perform live, and then they’ve agreed that it was one of the best shows that they’ve seen,” he adds enthusiastically.
With lead vocalist and guitarist Deep Singh Mukhtiar, bassist Neil Parmar, keyboardist Vineet Dhamankar, guitarist Sridharah Varadachar, drummer Siddharth Sagar and Srived, Afterlife is particularly excited about the variety of acts sharing the festival’s stage. “It won’t be like a monotonous kind of evening, with just the similar kind of music playing all along. It’ll be a mix of a lot of things, Post-Rock, Symphonic Metal and Progressive Rock. That is what Nebula Fest is all about. It’s going to be a great evening. I’m pretty excited, and I hope the people of Hyderabad are too,” says Srived.
Rounding off the line-up are homegrown instrumental Progressive Rock band C6, who are gearing up to headline the festival. For guitarist Chirag Samtani, the band’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. From writing guitar riffs in his bedroom to opening for internationally acclaimed artiste Plini, C6 has come a long way in a relatively short time. “We sort of just exploded onto the scene, because for a band to have their very first show opening for an international act like that is basically unheard of. And we went from literally being nobody to having basically the entire city’s Rock scene knowing about us,” says Chirag, reflecting on the band’s rapid rise.
Now, with bassist Aditya Bhargav and drummer Vishnu Saranyan joining Chirag on stage, C6 is ready to represent its musical identity in front of a home crowd. For the band, headlining Nebula Fest is another milestone in a journey fuelled by experimentation and a growing appetite for niche genres.
Tickets start at `499. November 20. 7.30 pm onwards. At EXT, Jubilee Hills.