Hyderabad’s heavy music scene is gearing up for a night to remember as Nebula Fest 3.0 brings together an exciting line-up of Progressive Rock and Metal bands. Featuring Apocryphal, Afterlife and homegrown favourites C6, the festival promises a diverse musical experience, with each act bringing its own sound, influences and interpretation of heavy music to the stage. We caught up with the three bands to talk about their musical journeys, finding their sound and what audiences can expect from their performances.

With Nebula Fest 3.0, Hyderabad is set for a night of sonic diversity

For Apocryphal, finding their musical identity meant embracing the fact that they did not quite fit into an established genre. “When we came together, we created something too heavy for Rock and not heavy enough for metal. That was the quote that we received from promoters and organisers for a metal line-up,” says Riddhi Vyas, the band’s vocalist. Rather than trying to fit into an existing category, the band decided to define its own sound. “We decided that we did not want to fit in because our music is unique. And so, we called our genre Dream Metalcore. Because it’s dreamy, it’s metalcore,” she explains.