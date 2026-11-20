Revisiting their pop-punk roots

Produced and mixed by longtime collaborator Neil Avron, Aces brings back the energetic guitar riffs, catchy hooks and pop-punk sound that helped Fall Out Boy build a global following. The track is accompanied by an official music video directed by Brendan Walter. It offers a glimpse of the band's next musical chapter while drawing on the sound that defined much of their early work.

Alongside the release, the band have announced the Twilight of the Punks tour — a 36-date global run across Europe, the UK and North America in 2027. The tour will begin in Prague on May 17, with the European and UK leg covering 15 dates across 11 countries. Some of the major stops include Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester and London, where the band will perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 5. A Day To Remember and Neck Deep will join them as special guests for this leg.