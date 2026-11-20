American rock band Fall Out Boy are gearing up for a busy 2027, announcing their biggest headline tour to date alongside the release of their new single, Aces. The song marks the band’s first new original release in more than three years, following their 2023 album So Much (For) Stardust. The announcement also comes as the Chicago-based band celebrates 25 years together.
Produced and mixed by longtime collaborator Neil Avron, Aces brings back the energetic guitar riffs, catchy hooks and pop-punk sound that helped Fall Out Boy build a global following. The track is accompanied by an official music video directed by Brendan Walter. It offers a glimpse of the band's next musical chapter while drawing on the sound that defined much of their early work.
Alongside the release, the band have announced the Twilight of the Punks tour — a 36-date global run across Europe, the UK and North America in 2027. The tour will begin in Prague on May 17, with the European and UK leg covering 15 dates across 11 countries. Some of the major stops include Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester and London, where the band will perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 5. A Day To Remember and Neck Deep will join them as special guests for this leg.
The North American leg will begin on July 13 in Arlington, Texas, before travelling across the United States and Canada. The tour will include performances at major venues such as Toronto’s Rogers Stadium, Boston’s Fenway Park and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. One of the highlights will be a hometown show at Chicago’s Soldier Field on July 24. The Offspring, Good Charlotte and The Story So Far will join the band as special guests on most North American dates.
Fall Out Boy — comprising Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley — first gained mainstream success with albums such as From Under the Cork Tree (2005) and Infinity on High (2007). Known for songs including Sugar, We’re Goin Down, Dance, Dance and Thnks fr th Mmrs — the band have remained an influential name in the pop-punk scene. With new music and an extensive tour on the way, the group are preparing to mark their 25-year journey with a fresh chapter.
Aces is streaming online.