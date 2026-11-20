Natania has also worked with K-pop groups and has upcoming collaborations with IVE and J-pop boy band STARGLOW. How different is it to write music for these artistes, and what does she enjoy most about working with artistes from different cultures? “What I love the most is how music can truly transcend language and culture! K-pop is incredibly detail-oriented and performance-driven, while J-pop has its own unique approach to melody styles and storytelling. Both push me in different ways creatively, and I love learning something new in every room I’m in! It’s so much fun to try different things and keep evolving!”

Her impressive portfolio includes collaborations with artistes such as Cardi B, Tyla, and Nick Jonas, while her music has also been featured in films like Freakier Friday and GOAT. “One of the most memorable collaborations for me was writing Afterlife with King and Nick Jonas. It felt like such a beautiful bridge between India and the world, and that’s always been my biggest goal.”

As an Indian songwriter based in Los Angeles, how has her Indian upbringing influenced her music? “Growing up in Mumbai, I was surrounded by so many different sounds, languages, and cultures. I think that naturally shaped how I hear melodies and tell stories. Being Indian gives me a different musical perspective sometimes, and I really see that as a creative superpower!”

Songwriters often work behind the scenes. She sometimes wishes more people knew about the songwriters behind the songs they love, as they often work behind the scenes. “I think songwriters deserve more recognition because they’re such a huge part of the music we all love. I’m actually an artiste myself too, so being able to tell my own stories while writing for other artistes is something I really value!”

What does she miss most about home, and how does she stay connected to her roots? “Definitely the food! I find it very easy to stay connected to my roots. It’s always a part of my day, whether I’m cooking, making music, or choosing something to wear.”