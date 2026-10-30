The man behind the music: AR Rahman on Moonwalk, Ramayana, the risks, realisations and reinventions that keep him going

One might think that after decades of composing some of Indian cinema’s most timeless melodies, AR Rahman might fancy putting his feet up for a bit. Not quite. The man, who redefined the Indian music scene, is very much in his element, pushing the envelope and proving that creativity has no full stop.

Never one to play it safe, the Academy Award-winning composer is now ready to face the arc lights in a brand new avatar as an actor in the dance-musical comedy Moonwalk, helmed by Manoj NS and headlined by Prabhu Deva. With the film gearing up for release, the air is thick with curiosity. Word on the street is that Rahman will play a film director on screen, but the composer is keeping his cards close to his chest. Looks like we’ll have to wait for the curtain to rise!

And that’s not the only big-ticket project keeping him on his toes. Rahman is also part of Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious cinematic spectacle that brings him together with Hollywood heavyweight Hans Zimmer, a collaboration that has set the bar high and, naturally, expectations soaring through the roof.

With The Wonderment Tour, a film set against the backdrop of the Maha Kumbh, and several other projects in the pipeline, Rahman certainly has more than a few irons in the fire. Though his calendar is packed to the rafters, he shows no signs of taking his foot off the pedal. Clearly, for this composer, the show must go on—and the next act is always just around the corner.

For our anniversary edition celebrating all things Chennai, who better to catch up with than one of the city’s most celebrated homegrown talents? From the streets of Chennai that shaped Rahman’s early years to stages across the globe that have reverberated with his music, Rahman’s journey is one for the books. He may have conquered the world with his sound, but his roots remain firmly planted in the city that watched him find his feet and spread his wings.

In this conversation, we look beyond the accolades to discover what keeps one of India’s most revered composers inspired, grounded and forever looking ahead. For Rahman, reaching the top is hardly the end of the story; there are always new paths to explore, fresh ideas to follow and another mountain waiting to be climbed. Excerpts…

Why AR Rahman refuses to live in the shadow of his own success