Bharath Bala on National Award-winning Ramnami, Virtual Bharat and his mission to document India’s untold stories

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Absolutely! We have been doing something very unique over the last 10 months. We selected ten contrasting stories and brought them together into a 90-minute film, with Dolby Atmos sound. On a large screen, it is visually striking, and the Atmos sound makes the experience completely immersive. We are taking it to America. In San Francisco, for instance, we do not simply want to screen it in an ordinary cinema. We want to find a beautiful destination with its own history, art and architecture. Collective viewing of these stories has a multiplied effect. Usually, when people go to see a film, they know something about the story, recognise a star or have some other reason to be there. With these films, there is none of that.

Someone from the Indian diaspora might be Telugu or Marathi. They may watch one story in Marathi, another in Tamil, another in Punjabi, another in Nagamese and another in Malayalam. Suddenly, they experience the extraordinary richness of India’s diversity.You might think, “I am a technology professional. I went to IIT. I have achieved all these things.” Then you encounter these people and realise how much more there is to learn.That’s why I am going from place to place and saying, “Boss, this is a way to inspire people.”

We also tend to divide storytelling into fiction and non-fiction. I do not make that distinction. For me, both are storytelling. If I take non-fiction, work with real people and capture their lives with the same ability to hold an audience’s attention as fiction, the impact can be far greater. That is why the craft matters.

We capture things cinematically, record live sound and create an original background score. We go through whatever process is necessary to make a proper film. We put the same level of effort into a ten-minute film as we would into a much larger production.