The collaboration with the Government of Uttarakhand also placed the spotlight on Haridwar ahead of the Kumbh Mela 2027. “I come from Haridwar, a city that has shaped not only my identity but also my understanding of spirituality and music. It was therefore both an honour and a significant responsibility. I wanted the composition to capture the devotion of the pilgrims, the spiritual energy of Haridwar, and the timeless traditions that make the Kumbh Mela so extraordinary. My approach was to draw from my personal experiences and musical roots while creating a composition that could connect with a much wider audience. I wanted Kumbh Ka Parv Aa Gaya to feel like an invitation to experience the spirit of the Kumbh.”

Raghav has also been one of the early names associated with the growing bhajan-jamming movement, which brings traditional devotional music to modern performance spaces. Talking about how the concept began, he says, " I have always experienced the power of bhajans and sankirtan to bring people together. At the same time, as a performing artiste, I was exploring contemporary sounds and the energy of live concerts. I began to see an opportunity to bring these two worlds together — to preserve the devotion and familiarity of traditional bhajans while presenting them through modern musical arrangements, live instrumentation and an immersive concert-style experience. The idea was to make the audience an active participant rather than simply a listener. Our first Bhajan Clubbing Live Experience in 2024 was a step towards bringing this vision to life. For me, Bhajan Clubbing is not about modernising devotion for the sake of entertainment; it is about creating a new format through which people can experience the same timeless devotion with renewed energy. I believe our traditions are strong enough to evolve in their presentation without losing their essence. "

The format has also found an audience among younger people, giving them a new way to connect with spirituality. " I believe the younger generation is not necessarily moving away from spirituality; it is discovering different ways of connecting with it. Every generation has its own cultural language, and music has always been one of the most powerful ways to communicate across generations. What we are witnessing through Bhajan Clubbing is that young people are willingly coming together to sing bhajans, chant the names of deities, clap, dance and experience devotion collectively. The audience often sings louder than the performer, and that, for me, is one of the most beautiful aspects of this movement.It demonstrates that devotion does not have to be limited to a particular setting or format. It can be energetic, participative and deeply personal at the same time.I see this as an opportunity to reconnect younger audiences with our cultural roots in a way that feels natural to them. "

Apart from devotional music and live performances, Raghav has also used music to support social causes. His work has included initiatives related to women's empowerment and public health awareness and tourism. Speaking about the role artistes can play in society, he says, "I have always believed that music is much more than a form of entertainment. It has the power to influence emotions, communicate important messages, bring communities together and inspire positive change. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to contribute to initiatives associated with women's empowerment, public health awareness and tourism, including projects connected with the Government of Uttarakhand.These experiences have allowed me to use music in ways that extend beyond the stage. A well-crafted song can make an important message more accessible, memorable and emotionally meaningful to people.For me, purpose-driven music is about finding the right balance between artistic expression and social responsibility. Whether I am creating a devotional composition, a song celebrating Uttarakhand's heritage or music intended to raise awareness about an important issue, my underlying intention remains the same: to create something meaningful that connects with people and leaves a positive impact."

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress