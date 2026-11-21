Carnatic music takes center stage at MA Narasimhamachar Music Festival in Bengaluru
A burst of carnatic music fills the city as the MA Narasimhamachar Music Foundation’s (MANMF) Annual Music Festival begins this weekend. Featuring instrumentalists, singers in jugalbandi and percussion ensembles — the festival brings together a range of city performers. Young carnatic vocalist Amrutha Venkatesh, who will be felicitated at the festival, speaks to Indulge about what to expect from her performance. Vocalist Pattabhiram Pandit also shares what he has in store, while violinist Apoorva Krishna discusses her ensemble’s exploration of the Mahabharata through Indian classical music.
Celebrating tradition and innovation, the festival unites maestros and emerging talents in a musical extravaganza
Amrutha Venkatesh
Across your performance, what will the audience come to experience?
I feel that, over time, in my concerts, audiences relate to the variety of composers presented. The melody, lyrical purity, shuddha shruti, a combination of rare and popular ragas and compositions, a mix of languages in the concert, the teamwork on stage, how we enjoy each other’s music on stage and sometimes rare talas for raga tana pallavis, as well as complexities presented with as much effortlessness as possible — are all elements that the audience will come to experience.
Over the past two and a half decades, how have you seen Bengaluru’s carnatic and the broader classical music ecosystem evolve and what role do milestone festivals like this play in keeping the tradition accessible?
Each area in the city has at least one major sabha which regularly organises concerts as well as curates music festivals such as this. Such festivals attract audiences from all over Bengaluru and in this case, the venue being easily accessible helps rasikas reach it without too much trouble. Organisations like MANMF put together a festival with a diverse mix of artistes and musical styles which caters to a huge cross-section of listeners.
Pattabhiram Pandit
Across your performance, what will the audience come to experience?
I believe audiences connect with my concerts through the traditional classicism of carnatic music, rooted in the Ariyakudi - KV Narayanaswamy (KVN) bani. My approach emphasises melody, lyrical purity, sruthi shuddham and bhava. I enjoy presenting a balanced repertoire of popular and rare ragas, along with compositions of the carnatic trinity and other great composers. Elaborate, unhurried raga alapana; meaningful neraval; and fluid, rhythmically engaging swara prastharas are integral to my concerts. I believe in complete surrender to the art, allowing the music to unfold naturally and emotionally. Rapport and teamwork among the accompanying artistes also play a vital role in making every concert a fulfilling musical experience.
Where is Bengaluru’s classical music scene headed next and how do landmark festivals like this keep the tradition accessible?
Bengaluru has a rich and evolving carnatic music culture, supported by established sabhas, cultural institutions and music organisations across the city. Over the years, the classical music scene has expanded, bringing together traditional music lovers and younger audiences. Festivals such as the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the MA Narasimhachar Music Foundation offer a platform for diverse artistes and musical traditions. These festivals preserve our musical heritage and encourage public participation and accessibility. The venue, the range of performers and the dedication of organisations like MANMF help unite rasikas from across Bengaluru in an atmosphere of musical appreciation and celebration.
Apoorva Krishna
Across your performance, what will the audiences come to experience?
I hope the audience experiences a musical journey that goes beyond just listening to music. My approach has always been to bring together the depth and beauty of Indian classical music with contemporary influences, original compositions and diverse musical expressions. Through my performance, I hope to create moments of emotion, introspection and joy, while allowing audiences to experience the timelessness of our musical traditions in a fresh and engaging way. Ultimately, I want people to connect with the music, regardless of their familiarity with the classical form.
What’s next for Bengaluru’s evolving classical music scene and how do festivals like this keep the tradition alive for new audiences?
Bengaluru has long been one of the most vibrant centres for carnatic and classical music, with a deep culture of learning, appreciation and patronage. Over the past 25 years, I’ve seen greater openness to experimentation, cross-genre collaborations and new ways of presenting classical music. A younger generation of musicians and listeners is engaging with the tradition in ways that are both rooted and contemporary. I think milestone festivals play an important role in this evolution. They create platforms for established and emerging artistes, bring diverse audiences together and take classical music beyond conventional spaces. More importantly, they remind us that tradition does not need to remain confined to the past. It is a living, breathing art form that continues to grow with every generation.
Entry free. On till November 29, 6 pm onwards. At Bengaluru Gayana Samaaja, Basavanagudi.
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