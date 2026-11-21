A

Bengaluru has long been one of the most vibrant centres for carnatic and classical music, with a deep culture of learning, appreciation and patronage. Over the past 25 years, I’ve seen greater openness to experimentation, cross-genre collaborations and new ways of presenting classical music. A younger generation of musicians and listeners is engaging with the tradition in ways that are both rooted and contemporary. I think milestone festivals play an important role in this evolution. They create platforms for established and emerging artistes, bring diverse audiences together and take classical music beyond conventional spaces. More importantly, they remind us that tradition does not need to remain confined to the past. It is a living, breathing art form that continues to grow with every generation.