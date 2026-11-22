Reports suggest that the collaboration came about after Rahman and filmmaker Bharat Bala watched Nusrat perform in New York and were inspired to work with him. The recording session was reportedly an extraordinary experience, with the legendary qawwali maestro singing through the night, from evening until 6 am, to bring the number to life.

Nusrat passed away in August 1997, making the collaboration an especially cherished chapter in his musical legacy.

Rahman has always been an ardent admirer of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and once described him as a 'living institution'. He also recalled that meeting the iconic qawwali maestro felt like reaching a milestone that had been destined for him.

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