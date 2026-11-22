Did you know that a memorable melody from AR Rahman’s Tamil film Karuthamma found a brand-new identity in a song recorded with legendary Pakistani singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan?
The composition in question is Porale Ponnuthaayi from the 1994 film, directed and produced by the late filmmaker Bharathiraja. Starring Raja, Rajashree and Maheswari, Karuthamma tackled the hard-hitting issue of female infanticide in a remote village in Tamil Nadu. The critically acclaimed film went on to win three National Film Awards. The original song featured vocals by Unni Menon and Sujatha, while a poignant alternate version was rendered by Swarnalatha.
Interestingly, the core melody of this Tamil composition was later reimagined by Rahman for ‘Gurus of Peace’, his collaboration with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The song featured on Rahman’s iconic non-film album Vande Mataram, released in 1997 to commemorate 50 years of Indian Independence.
The album carried a powerful message of peace and harmony across the subcontinent. ‘Gurus of Peace’ went on to become a huge hit and remains one of the most memorable musical collaborations between the two legends. It was also among Nusrat’s last recordings.
Reports suggest that the collaboration came about after Rahman and filmmaker Bharat Bala watched Nusrat perform in New York and were inspired to work with him. The recording session was reportedly an extraordinary experience, with the legendary qawwali maestro singing through the night, from evening until 6 am, to bring the number to life.
Nusrat passed away in August 1997, making the collaboration an especially cherished chapter in his musical legacy.
Rahman has always been an ardent admirer of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and once described him as a 'living institution'. He also recalled that meeting the iconic qawwali maestro felt like reaching a milestone that had been destined for him.
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