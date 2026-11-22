At 17, Abner Immanuel Carlos was already experimenting with the language of Western classical music. Having written for the classical guitar, composed a violin sonata, put together a Christmas string tribute titled 'Feel the Christmas' and worked on piano pieces, he eventually found himself drawn towards something considerably larger: the symphony.
Composed in 2017, his two symphonies will finally be performed on stage this weekend, as 'Symphonia'. Abner recalls being fascinated by the Classical and Romantic periods when he began writing them.
The two compositions follow different structures. Symphony No. 1 in E-flat major follows a traditional four-movement arrangement, moving from fast to slow, through a dance section and into a fast finale. Symphony No. 2 in D major is shorter and omits the slow movement. Interestingly, the latter was the first one Abner began writing, but he completed the E-flat major work earlier, earning it the first number.
While the compositions draw from European musical traditions, Abner says Indian elements were not part of these particular works. However, Indian musical theory continues to interest him. “Melakarta ragas and janya ragas, which Western music calls scales and modes, is a concept that has fascinated me for a long time,” he says, pointing to the possibilities offered by different combinations of notes.
For him, composing for an orchestra is about allowing individual instruments to find their voices while contributing to a larger whole. “The melody is the person alive travelling through instruments as a medium of expression,” he explains. “Each instrument family has unique tonality and intonation which interact with each other independent while having a melody part and interdependent while being as a section.”
Bringing the works to life is the MMA orchestra, led by music director and conductor Augustine Paul. Though the association has been known for its choir, Augustine initiated the formation of its own orchestra around 15 years ago. What began as a small ensemble has since grown into a group capable of performing symphonies and concertos.
“One major reason is that young musicians don’t get to see or listen to local orchestras, to get inspired to compose for them,” Augustine says, discussing the limited visibility of Indian composers in Western symphonic music. He believes greater exposure to orchestral performances could encourage more young musicians to write for the format. He also hopes for a dedicated concert hall equipped with a grand piano, double basses, and timpani to help raise orchestral standards.
Conducting original compositions comes with its own challenges. Augustine studied the scores before rehearsals, “A good interpretation is to bring out the imagination and intent of the composer on paper, to sound. Having the composer around for a couple of discussions also helped.”
The evening will bring together 30 to 35 orchestral musicians and around 80 choir members, including sopranos and altos. The orchestra features flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, trumpet, violin, viola, cello and double bass. Four choral works will also feature, including Mozart’s Gloria from the 12th Mass.
Rs 500 onwards. On November 20. At 7 pm. At Museum Theatre, Egmore.
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