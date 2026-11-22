Bringing the works to life is the MMA orchestra, led by music director and conductor Augustine Paul. Though the association has been known for its choir, Augustine initiated the formation of its own orchestra around 15 years ago. What began as a small ensemble has since grown into a group capable of performing symphonies and concertos.

“One major reason is that young musicians don’t get to see or listen to local orchestras, to get inspired to compose for them,” Augustine says, discussing the limited visibility of Indian composers in Western symphonic music. He believes greater exposure to orchestral performances could encourage more young musicians to write for the format. He also hopes for a dedicated concert hall equipped with a grand piano, double basses, and timpani to help raise orchestral standards.

Conducting original compositions comes with its own challenges. Augustine studied the scores before rehearsals, “A good interpretation is to bring out the imagination and intent of the composer on paper, to sound. Having the composer around for a couple of discussions also helped.”

The evening will bring together 30 to 35 orchestral musicians and around 80 choir members, including sopranos and altos. The orchestra features flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, trumpet, violin, viola, cello and double bass. Four choral works will also feature, including Mozart’s Gloria from the 12th Mass.

Rs 500 onwards. On November 20. At 7 pm. At Museum Theatre, Egmore.