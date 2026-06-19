Beyond virtuosity: Lydian Nadhaswaram enters the world of symphonic composition

Was there a rehearsal moment that you’ll never forget?

The percussionists amazed me. I had written some very complicated passages involving the marimba, xylophone, glockenspiel, tambourine, cymbals, bass drum and snare, with some of them playing in unison. There were only three percussionists handling all of it.

The most challenging part came in the fourth movement, which builds towards a grand, epic ending. They were constantly running between instruments, wearing only socks on a slippery floor. At the same time, they had to carry their sheet music, make sure they didn’t create any noise while moving, avoid even the sound of paper rustling during the recording, and still play the right notes at the right moment.

Their dedication, precision and energy inspired me tremendously.

What would you tell your younger self now?

There are good days and great days ahead; it’s going to be a very wholesome journey over the years. Everything you go through will be a learning experience.

So I would say: don’t rush. You’re headed in the right direction, so there’s no need to force things or try to fix everything immediately, because that can sometimes make things go wrong instead of right. Just stay calm. Learn more first. You need to always be a learner.

It’s like the idea that the compass came before the clock—what mattered first was knowing the direction, not how long it would take to get there.

You’ve often spoken about learning from Ilaiyaraaja. What’s the most valuable lesson you’ve absorbed from him?

Discipline. For over four decades, he has shown up at the studio every day at 7 in the morning and worked on music, regardless of circumstances. Whether it’s rain, floods, celebrations or anything else, music comes first. The only time he’s away from the studio is when he’s on his tours That discipline is what inspires me the most.

Is there a genre you’d still love to explore?

I’d love to explore rap. I really look up to Hanumankind. But my all-time favourite rapper is The Notorious B.I.G. He has a certain swag and rhythmic flow in his rap that I really enjoy. Take Hypnotize, for example, that’s one of my favourite tracks.

Is film music still part of your long-term mission?

Yeah. It’s not that I don’t want to do films, but I don’t have that inclination right now. At this point in my life and career, I’m not actively pursuing it.

But at some stage, I’ll eventually come back to film music and explore that space as well.