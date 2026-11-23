The story dates back to 1988, when a special function was organised to honour Ilaiyaraaja for his contribution to cinema, with Karunanidhi as the chief guest. Recalling the occasion, Ilaiyaraaja revealed to Cinema Express that Kalaignar had read two of his books, Vetta Velidhanil Kotti Kidakkudhu and Sangeetha Kanavugal, while on his way to the venue. On arriving, Karunanidhi met the composer in person and expressed his appreciation for his writings, saying how much he had enjoyed reading them.

The occasion also marked a special moment for Ilaiyaraaja. He revealed that he had no idea how Kalaignar came to know that his original name was Gnanadesikan. Karunanidhi picked the word 'Gnana' from his birth name and bestowed upon him the title 'Isaignani' at the grand gathering. The composer was deeply moved by the gesture, particularly because he regarded Kalaignar as a father figure. He felt that the title was a heartfelt acknowledgement of his father's choice of name.