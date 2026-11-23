If you are an ardent follower of Tamil cinema, you cannot have missed the iconic title 'Isaignani' (musical sage or maestro) associated with Ilaiyaraaja. For decades, music lovers have affectionately addressed the legendary composer by this distinctive title. But have you ever wondered how he earned it? Interestingly, the credit goes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, popularly known as Kalaignar.
The story dates back to 1988, when a special function was organised to honour Ilaiyaraaja for his contribution to cinema, with Karunanidhi as the chief guest. Recalling the occasion, Ilaiyaraaja revealed to Cinema Express that Kalaignar had read two of his books, Vetta Velidhanil Kotti Kidakkudhu and Sangeetha Kanavugal, while on his way to the venue. On arriving, Karunanidhi met the composer in person and expressed his appreciation for his writings, saying how much he had enjoyed reading them.
The occasion also marked a special moment for Ilaiyaraaja. He revealed that he had no idea how Kalaignar came to know that his original name was Gnanadesikan. Karunanidhi picked the word 'Gnana' from his birth name and bestowed upon him the title 'Isaignani' at the grand gathering. The composer was deeply moved by the gesture, particularly because he regarded Kalaignar as a father figure. He felt that the title was a heartfelt acknowledgement of his father's choice of name.
But there was more to the story than just a play on his original name. According to Ilaiyaraaja, Karunanidhi considered him knowledgeable in both music and spirituality. The title was therefore not merely a recognition of his musical achievements but also an acknowledgement of his intellectual and philosophical interests.
Ilaiyaraaja also told Karunanidhi that 'Isaignaniyar' was the name of the mother of Sundarar, one of the 63 Nayanmars, the revered Shaivite saints of Tamil tradition. Karunanidhi reportedly told him that he was well aware of the significance of the name and had deliberately chosen the title for that very reason. The exchange made the moment even more special for the composer. Since then, 'Isaignani' has become inseparable from his identity, standing as a lasting tribute to his musical brilliance and the memorable gesture by Kalaignar.