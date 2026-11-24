A

So I’ve always been into English music, even as a kid. English music is more popular in Bengaluru than in Mumbai, I think — because of the Bollywood influence there. I was into that scene. Bengaluru is considered a rock capital alongside Shillong. So I listened to a lot of that music growing up and my brother influenced me too. I was also into soul and R&B, which were quite popular in Bengaluru then. There are also more venues and gigs for English music here. In Mumbai, it’s not as widely accepted and people expect Bollywood covers. So that shaped me a lot. I did some gigs here and really enjoyed them. I loved vibing with the audience. I’m also a big fan of the Bengaluru duo, Ranj and Clifr. I was so proud when I heard their music. A lot of people in Bengaluru are doing really interesting things.