Aisha Ali Chopra explores catharsis and identity in her chilling electronic track 'Blank Spaces'
Healing, resilience and identity are themes that have always found their way into singer-songwriter Aisha Ali Chopra’s music. But what makes this Bengaluru-Mumbai-based artiste’s recent release, Blank Spaces, exciting is its chilling electronic feel. We dive into a candid chat with Aisha as she decodes the track’s cathartic identity, her ties to carnatic music and her love for the Bengaluru music scene.
Exploring identity and calm, Aisha Ali Chopra crafts a soulful electronic journey in 'Blank Spaces'
What prompted the making of Blank Spaces and it’s intriguing sonicscape?
I was working on music along with some other stuff and there was a time when I felt overwhelmed — not by work, but by something I was going through. Music has the power to change your mood and for musicians, writing your own lyrics, beats and rhythms can be cathartic. That was what I was trying to do — express myself and let my thoughts breathe. As I made the song, I found my flow, relaxed and leaned into the zen vibe. Since rhythm is in my blood, I added a tempo change and made it a bit groovier. At the end, I returned to the original tempo as a kind of resolution.
How did you use its sonic elements in order to capture that feeling of calm and breathing?
I use my voice first of all, not strategically, but for the song’s mood. I’m into smooth R&B vocals and harmonies, so the vocals shape that feeling. I also like warm pads and a lo-fi vibe, which I use at the start of the song. For percussion, I like a bit of negative space — letting the beats breathe since they’re minimal. I also like things that are slightly off, with swing and a little unpredictability in the percussion.
Does that sense of sound come from your experience with carnatic music also?
Yes. I was more into the mridangam. I learned it in school for about eight years and it really brought out my sense of rhythm and felt natural to me. That started my love for percussion. I didn’t learn much classical vocals — just a few classes — so I can’t really comment on that. I’m more into R&B and neo-soul. I also did an acoustic clip for Instagram using the same song and I really enjoyed that version too. I like that space when I’m feeling calm and want to bring out a different side of me, rather than get people moving and into the energy of the music.
How has Blank Spaces further built on your musical identity and the themes you explore in your music?
I’ve always explored that side of myself through self-reflection and introspection — what I call selfhood. I’ve been drawn to motivation, self-motivation and the whole idea of understanding yourself. So this is the first chill track I’ve made. It’s my first chill electronic track and I really enjoyed making it.
You’re also based out of Bengaluru alongside Mumbai. How has thecity influenced your sensibilitiesand journey as a musician?
So I’ve always been into English music, even as a kid. English music is more popular in Bengaluru than in Mumbai, I think — because of the Bollywood influence there. I was into that scene. Bengaluru is considered a rock capital alongside Shillong. So I listened to a lot of that music growing up and my brother influenced me too. I was also into soul and R&B, which were quite popular in Bengaluru then. There are also more venues and gigs for English music here. In Mumbai, it’s not as widely accepted and people expect Bollywood covers. So that shaped me a lot. I did some gigs here and really enjoyed them. I loved vibing with the audience. I’m also a big fan of the Bengaluru duo, Ranj and Clifr. I was so proud when I heard their music. A lot of people in Bengaluru are doing really interesting things.
What’s the next song that you’re excited for the audience to discover?
I’m very excited for my next song. It’s kind of a badass song and it’s about not letting other people define you, your goals or your identity. It also has a bouncy, upbeat feel. I also have some other stuff lined up, including an acoustic, stripped-down version of a song I made some time ago. I’m looking forward to another song with an Afrobeat feel and R&B vocals. As a former mridangist, I think it’ll be fun to do the percussion for that song.
Blank Spaces is streaming online.