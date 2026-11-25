Bengaluru rock band Steel Falcon talks about its musical journey and upcoming album
Bengaluru-based rock band Steel Falcon comprises Alan Thomas (vocals), Nathanael Barna (guitar), Sunil Manohar (keyboard/ synth), Jonathan Barna (bass) and Joshua Barna (percussion). Having spent years performing with different local acts, the five-member outfit came together to create music of its own, drawing inspiration from the sounds of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. The band recently finished as first runners-up at The Ticket to Hornbill 2026 — earning an opportunity to perform at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland. Alan also took home the Best Male Vocalist Award — a recognition he describes as an honour, adding, “honestly, my goal was to get us to Nagaland to play at the Hornbill Festival. That’s all I was thinking about. With this award, I’m happy that all the hard work has paid off.” Ahead of their performance at Cahoots, guitarist Nathanael Barna talks about the band’s beginnings, musical influences, upcoming album and the enduring appeal of live rock music.
How did the five of you come together to form Steel Falcon and what inspired you to start the band?
It’s pure passion, hunger and drive. After years of session work with other local acts in the city, each of us wanted to do something we could call our own. We decided to write and record our own songs. As destiny would have it, that’s exactly what we did!
Your music draws from the rock of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. What makes you connect with that era of music?
That’s the music we grew up listening to. For some of us, our parents introduced us to that era and we instantly fell in love with it. For others, it was a journey of self-discovery. We all share a love for that nostalgia, adding a Steel Falcon twist to keep the sound fresh.
You recently finished as first runners-up at The Ticket to Hornbill. What was the experience like and what does this opportunity mean to the band?
It was incredible to watch bands compete for the top three spots and play to an audience that loves live music as much as we do. We are really looking forward to performing at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.
You will be performing songs by Queen, AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses at Cahoots. How do you make these classics your own?
We will be paying tribute to the ‘monsters of rock,’ including all the big names mentioned above and more. The Steel Falcon sound translates through any song we perform. Our influences help us add our own spin without compromising the authenticity of the originals.
You have an album coming up. What can listeners expect from your original music?
Listeners can expect a fresh synth-based sound as the band explores rock, metal and their subgenres. There will be upbeat songs that get your head moving and feet stomping, alongside softer love songs and power ballads. Expect guitar riffs, breakdowns, pop hooks, loud beats, groovy bass lines and dynamic vocals.
Do you think rock music still has a strong audience in India, especially among younger listeners?
With Guns N’ Roses performing in the country for the second time, along with other big names such as Def Leppard, Mr Big, Dream Theater, Michael Learns to Rock, Avenged Sevenfold and Deep Purple playing in India this past year, it’s evident that the country has never lost its love for rock music. We believe there is a revival happening. A rock ’n’ roll revival! And we’re all in for the ride.
What are your plans for Steel Falcon after the Hornbill Festival and the album release?
We are planning a tour to promote the album and make music videos for the songs we intend to release as singles. Let’s bring back live music. Go and watch your local bands play. It’s important if you’re a fan of live bands and live music. Let’s not forget that all our favourite bands were once local bands too. We must do what we can to keep live music alive for future generations. It reminds us how beautiful life can be when we come together as one and celebrate in harmony and song, making the human experience a little more enjoyable.
INR 490 onwards. November 21, 8 pm. At Brigade Road.
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