Bengaluru-based rock band Steel Falcon comprises Alan Thomas (vocals), Nathanael Barna (guitar), Sunil Manohar (keyboard/ synth), Jonathan Barna (bass) and Joshua Barna (percussion). Having spent years performing with different local acts, the five-member outfit came together to create music of its own, drawing inspiration from the sounds of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. The band recently finished as first runners-up at The Ticket to Hornbill 2026 — earning an opportunity to perform at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland. Alan also took home the Best Male Vocalist Award — a recognition he describes as an honour, adding, “honestly, my goal was to get us to Nagaland to play at the Hornbill Festival. That’s all I was thinking about. With this award, I’m happy that all the hard work has paid off.” Ahead of their performance at Cahoots, guitarist Nathanael Barna talks about the band’s beginnings, musical influences, upcoming album and the enduring appeal of live rock music.