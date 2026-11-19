Varuvaaiy, meaning “you will come” in Tamil, carries the yearning of a devotional invocation to the divine. Chennai-based singer-songwriter Subiksha Rangarajan, or Susha, first learnt the song as a child at her grandmother’s insistence. Years later, it has taken her to the Grammys. A contemporary interpretation of a devotional poem by Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, Varuvaaiy features Susha’s vocals and is composed by Devan Ekambaram. It has become the first Tamil song to earn a Grammy nomination, in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 69th Grammy Awards. For Susha, the recognition gives her an opportunity to represent the language she speaks at home. We speak to the singer about the song’s journey and what this moment means to her.