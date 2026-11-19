Singer Susha on Varuvaaiy becoming the first Tamil song to earn a Grammy nomination
Varuvaaiy, meaning “you will come” in Tamil, carries the yearning of a devotional invocation to the divine. Chennai-based singer-songwriter Subiksha Rangarajan, or Susha, first learnt the song as a child at her grandmother’s insistence. Years later, it has taken her to the Grammys. A contemporary interpretation of a devotional poem by Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, Varuvaaiy features Susha’s vocals and is composed by Devan Ekambaram. It has become the first Tamil song to earn a Grammy nomination, in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 69th Grammy Awards. For Susha, the recognition gives her an opportunity to represent the language she speaks at home. We speak to the singer about the song’s journey and what this moment means to her.
You first encountered Varuvaaiy through your family. What do you remember about learning it?
My grandmother heard the song on the radio and wanted my mother to learn it. She loved it so much that she wanted to teach it to me as well. The original composition my mother learnt was by the prolific composer L Krishnan, who had set this Bharatiar poem to the ragam Desh. I think I learnt the song for one of the carnatic composition competitions I took part in as a child.
How was it collaborating with Devan Ekambaram?
I’ve known Devan for almost 20 years. We first appeared together in an interview, and we’ve remained good friends since. He’s always been fun, warm and sweet to work with. He was really blown away by this song, and was exciting to collaborate with.
How did you react to the Grammy nomination?
My phone was switched off because I was in the middle of a shoot. When I turned it on afterwards and saw the messages floodingin, I was confused for a little while. To be honest, it’s still sinking in. I celebrated with an intimate dinner with my parents, fiancé and siblings.
What does this recognition mean to you?
It’s an absolute feeling of pride and joy. I’ve dreamt of the Grammys ever since I knew I wanted to make music professionally. Now I’m representing my own language, the one I speak at home, and the genre I’m most rooted in. Representing Tamil and Carnatic music, the core and root of my existence and identity, is a very proud feeling.
What does Varuvaaiy mean to you?
I’d call Varuvaaiy an important punctuation mark in my career. I’ve been learning music since I was 5 and performing professionally since I was 13 or 14. I’m 38 now, so that’s nearly 25 years. All I’ve ever been interested in is the next stage I can perform on, the next musician I can meet and collaborate with, and the next place I can travel to with my voice. To continue the analogy, it’s a comma: the paragraph keeps going, and the story is just beginning.
Varuvaaiy is streaming on all audio platforms.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.