Tamil music has achieved a significant international acknowledgement, with Varuvaaiy, composed by singer Devan Ekambaram and featuring vocalist Susha, becoming the first Tamil-language song to receive a Grammy nomination. The track has been shortlisted in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 69th Grammy Awards, with the nominations announced on November 16, 2026.

Ekambaram announced the news on Instagram, expressing his excitement over the recognition. He described it as a special moment not only for the two musicians but also for Tamil music and the legacy of poet Subramania Bharati. This is the first Grammy nominition for both Ekambaram and Susha have received their first Grammy nominations.

What is Varuvaaiy? The Tamil song's connection to Subramania Bharati

Varuvaaiy is a contemporary musical interpretation of a devotional poem by celebrated Tamil poet, freedom fighter and social reformer Subramania Bharati, popularly known as Bharathiar. The poem is dedicated to Lord Krishna and calls upon the deity to enter human consciousness and destroy evil.