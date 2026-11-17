Tamil music has achieved a significant international acknowledgement, with Varuvaaiy, composed by singer Devan Ekambaram and featuring vocalist Susha, becoming the first Tamil-language song to receive a Grammy nomination. The track has been shortlisted in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 69th Grammy Awards, with the nominations announced on November 16, 2026.
Ekambaram announced the news on Instagram, expressing his excitement over the recognition. He described it as a special moment not only for the two musicians but also for Tamil music and the legacy of poet Subramania Bharati. This is the first Grammy nominition for both Ekambaram and Susha have received their first Grammy nominations.
Varuvaaiy is a contemporary musical interpretation of a devotional poem by celebrated Tamil poet, freedom fighter and social reformer Subramania Bharati, popularly known as Bharathiar. The poem is dedicated to Lord Krishna and calls upon the deity to enter human consciousness and destroy evil.
The new composition combines Carnatic classical influences with contemporary instrumentation and neo-jazz elements. It draws on raag Desh and brings together Ekambaram's composition and vocals with Susha's distinctive musical style. The original poem has been part of the Carnatic music repertoire for generations.
Devan Ekambaram is an Indian-American playback singer, composer and actor who has been active in the South Indian music industry since the late 1990s. He grew up in the United States and studied engineering at the University of Illinois. During a visit to India in 1995, he explored opportunities in music, eventually securing a record deal in Chennai.
He made his playback singing debut in 1999 with AR Rahman's Oh Maria from the Tamil film Kadhalar Dhinam. Over the years, he has sung for more than 500 film soundtracks across Tamil and other South Indian languages. He also made his debut as a film composer with the 2010 film Bale Pandiya.
Ekambaram has continued to work on independent Tamil music alongside his film career. In his Instagram post announcing the nomination, he said he had been creating independent Tamil music since 1998 and described the Grammy recognition as a milestone in his journey as a composer and producer.
Susha is the stage name of vocalist Subhiksha Rangarajan, whose musical training began with Carnatic classical music. She later studied jazz at the University of Toronto, developing a style that combines Indian melodic traditions, jazz improvisation and contemporary influences.
In 2019, she was selected among the 24 artists for NEXA Music, an initiative launched by AR Rahman and Clinton Cerejo to identify and mentor independent musicians. She released her debut album, Love Language, in August 2026.
Varuvaaiy will compete against tracks by internationally recognised musicians in the Best Global Music Performance category. The nominees include Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo for Bando (Orchestral), Rosalía and Dougie F for Porcelana, Shakira and Burna Boy for Dai Dai and KerreKe, Mireya Ramos and Alex E Chávez for Una Flor En Cada Estrella.
The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on February 7, 2027. The nomination has already marked a first for Tamil-language music, although the final award winner is yet to be announced.