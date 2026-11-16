Dhurandhar loses Grammy nomination as Raye shatters records with 11 nods

The internet was recently abuzz with rumours that the soundtrack for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, was on the brink of Grammy glory. Tracks by Shashwat were heavily promoted for consideration across nine categories at the upcoming 69th Annual Grammy Awards. However, a crucial distinction has left many fans disappointed.
While the music was submitted to the Recording Academy, this merely placed it in the initial screening phase. When the official list of nominees was unveiled on November 16, Dhurandhar did not make the final cut.
Instead, the 2027 nominations belong entirely to English singer-songwriter Raye. Riding the success of her acclaimed album This Music May Contain Hope, Raye leads the pack with a staggering 11 nods. She is up for major prizes including record, song and album of the year. This impressive haul means she ties the record previously set by Beyoncé for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist.
Speaking of the global icon, Beyoncé continues her reign as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history by securing her 100th career nod. Although Raye boasts 15 career nominations, she has never won a competitive trophy. She was, however, previously recognised with a non-competitive honour for social change.
Trailing closely behind is Spanish sensation Rosalía. Fresh off a massive Latin Grammy victory, Rosalía earned nine nominations for her avant-garde project Lux. Following her are heavyweights such as Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and newcomer Ella Langley who all secured seven nods each.
Meanwhile, pop titans like Taylor Swift continue to make history. Taylor earned her fifth consecutive studio album nomination for The Life of a Showgirl.
The ceremony will broadcast live from Los Angeles on February 7, 2027, promising a night of fierce competition and historic milestones for women in music.