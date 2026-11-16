Dhurandhar loses Grammy nomination as Raye shatters records with 11 nods

The internet was recently abuzz with rumours that the soundtrack for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, was on the brink of Grammy glory. Tracks by Shashwat were heavily promoted for consideration across nine categories at the upcoming 69th Annual Grammy Awards. However, a crucial distinction has left many fans disappointed.

While the music was submitted to the Recording Academy, this merely placed it in the initial screening phase. When the official list of nominees was unveiled on November 16, Dhurandhar did not make the final cut.

Raye dominates 2027 Grammys as Dhurandhar misses out

Instead, the 2027 nominations belong entirely to English singer-songwriter Raye. Riding the success of her acclaimed album This Music May Contain Hope, Raye leads the pack with a staggering 11 nods. She is up for major prizes including record, song and album of the year. This impressive haul means she ties the record previously set by Beyoncé for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist.