Dhurandhar: The Revenge eyes the 2027 Grammy awards

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge captivated Indian audiences with its gripping action sequences and electrifying soundtrack. After its record-breaking run at the box office, the Ranveer Singh-starrer action drama is now setting its sights on the 2027 Grammy Awards.The film’s campaign spotlights composer Shashwat Sachdev’s work, with tracks such as Phir Se, Aari Aari and Jaiye Sajana among the entries.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge eyes 2027 Grammys with submissions in multiple categories

One of the production houses, B62 Studios, behind Aditya Dhar’s film, announced the campaign on social media, sharing a video listing the categories in which the film’s music has been submitted. The post also directed fans to a dedicated website for the film’s Grammy campaign. Composer Shashwat Sachdev’s work features prominently in the submissions, with his name put forward for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. Several songs from the film have also been submitted for consideration across individual categories.

As per reports, Phir Se has been submitted for in Best Song Written for Visual Media category, Jaan Se Guzarte Hai in Best Global Music Performance, Jaiye Sajana in Pop Duo / Group Performance, Vaari Jaavan in Best Dance / Electronic Recording, Hum Pyaar Karne Wale in Best Remixed Recording, and Destiny - Mann Atkeya in Best Rap Performance.