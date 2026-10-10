Dhurandhar: The Revenge eyes the 2027 Grammy awards

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge captivated Indian audiences with its gripping action sequences and electrifying soundtrack. After its record-breaking run at the box office, the Ranveer Singh-starrer action drama is now setting its sights on the 2027 Grammy Awards.The film’s campaign spotlights composer Shashwat Sachdev’s work, with tracks such as Phir Se, Aari Aari and Jaiye Sajana among the entries.
One of the production houses, B62 Studios, behind Aditya Dhar’s film, announced the campaign on social media, sharing a video listing the categories in which the film’s music has been submitted. The post also directed fans to a dedicated website for the film’s Grammy campaign. Composer Shashwat Sachdev’s work features prominently in the submissions, with his name put forward for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. Several songs from the film have also been submitted for consideration across individual categories.
As per reports, Phir Se has been submitted for in Best Song Written for Visual Media category, Jaan Se Guzarte Hai in Best Global Music Performance, Jaiye Sajana in Pop Duo / Group Performance, Vaari Jaavan in Best Dance / Electronic Recording, Hum Pyaar Karne Wale in Best Remixed Recording, and Destiny - Mann Atkeya in Best Rap Performance.
While the campaign puts the film’s soundtrack forward for international recognition, the submissions do not guarantee nominations. The entries must meet the Recording Academy’s eligibility requirements and pass through its voting process before the final nominees are announced.
Produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios and Jio Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows Indian intelligence agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who operates undercover in Pakistan as Hamza Ali Mazari. After rising through Karachi’s criminal underworld, Hamza finds himself caught between his secret mission, growing suspicions about his identity and the personal relationships he has built. The story is a sequel to the first installment of the film Dhurandhar and brings about the exact amount of unhinged thrills that the audiences have been craving for after the first part. The film also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun.
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