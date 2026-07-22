Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan was detained by Mumbai Police during student protest support

Ayesha says that soon after the group arrived, police informed them that protests were not permitted at the location. Her brother and other male friends in the group were detained first. Ayesha claims she herself was not part of any protest activity and was simply standing on the road when she, too, was taken into custody.

In one of the videos posted to her Instagram, an emotional Ayesha said her hands were shaking as she questioned officers about why she was being held. In another clip, she is seen being escorted into a police van by four women police personnel, prompting her to ask what law she had broken by merely standing nearby. The actress and others in her group were reportedly taken to Worli Police Station following the detention.