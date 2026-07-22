Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan was detained by Mumbai Police during student protest support

Ayesha Khan, the actress who found fresh recognition for the song Shararat in Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar and is also known for her stint on Bigg Boss 17, says she was detained by Mumbai Police on Tuesday while showing support for students protesting the NEET paper leak controversy.
Ayesha's own narrative, which she posted in a number of Instagram videos, claims that she went to Shivaji Park in Dadar with her brother and a few friends to show support for students involved in the Chalo Sansad campaign. Demanding responsibility for the NEET paper leak, purported irregularities in the examination system, and student suicides connected to the repercussions, the protests have extended beyond Delhi to cities like Mumbai.
Ayesha says that soon after the group arrived, police informed them that protests were not permitted at the location. Her brother and other male friends in the group were detained first. Ayesha claims she herself was not part of any protest activity and was simply standing on the road when she, too, was taken into custody.
In one of the videos posted to her Instagram, an emotional Ayesha said her hands were shaking as she questioned officers about why she was being held. In another clip, she is seen being escorted into a police van by four women police personnel, prompting her to ask what law she had broken by merely standing nearby. The actress and others in her group were reportedly taken to Worli Police Station following the detention.
Following her release, Khan took to social media to reflect on the episode, writing that some officers appeared visibly uncomfortable with the situation even as they carried out their duties. She said the incident underlined a broader lack of accountability and expressed hope for a better future, signing off with “Jai Hind” and “Jai Maharashtra”.
Ayesha is not the first industry figure to have spoken out over the NEET protests in recent days. Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Prakash Raj, Vir Das, and Sonakshi Sinha are among the prominent celebrities who have openly shown support for the protesting students and urged communication between the administration and protesters.
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