Shabana Azmi takes part in Jantar Mantar protest, falls ill

In the midst of too much going on in Delhi Shabana Azmi reportedly fell ill. The 75-year-old actor was seen looking tired, fatigued and experiencing loss of breath in videos circulating on social media. She was escorted to a quieter place and taken to a security personnel before being granted access to a calmer spot. While the exact nature of her illness is yet not known, it is just fatigue and stress taking a toll over her health. As details of her health are awaited, she spoke mentioned how everyone gathered are peacefully exercising their constitutional rights following the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi.

With each passing day more and more celebrities are joining the cause, either on social media or in person, in order to make their voice heard and in anticipation of a change.