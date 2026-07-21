Shabana Azmi takes part in Jantar Mantar protest, falls ill

Shabana Azmi was spotted in Jantar Mantar Delhi recentlywhere the veteran actor was showing solidarity towards the activists. Moreover, reports are also surfacing that Shabana has fallen ill during the course of this time.
As Delhi patiently burns awaiting justice, celebrities visit Jantar Mantar to stand beside the cause. Their support is a powerful stance as some of the most influential people of the Indian social fabric voice their opinions.
Videos showed that Shabana Azmi went to the site and stood in support. Shabana, who is the daughter of writer and activist Kaifi Azmi, has always been keen on social activism.
Actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Poonam Panday, Prakash Raj, Swara Bhaskar, Ratna Pathak Shah; author Arundhati Roy, and economist Jayati Ghosh also stood in support. Many were seen volunteering for the cause as well. Those who could not be in Delhi have shown strong support over social media or by taking to streets in their own cities.
In the midst of too much going on in Delhi Shabana Azmi reportedly fell ill. The 75-year-old actor was seen looking tired, fatigued and experiencing loss of breath in videos circulating on social media. She was escorted to a quieter place and taken to a security personnel before being granted access to a calmer spot. While the exact nature of her illness is yet not known, it is just fatigue and stress taking a toll over her health. As details of her health are awaited, she spoke mentioned how everyone gathered are peacefully exercising their constitutional rights following the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi.
With each passing day more and more celebrities are joining the cause, either on social media or in person, in order to make their voice heard and in anticipation of a change.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.