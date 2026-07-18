Inside plastic money: The Reserve Bank of India’s pilot project to expand monetary lifespan

How different is plastic money from paper money?

There are several advantages of polymer or plastic notes over paper-made notes. While the former is made from a plastic film, the latter is made of cotton paper. Plastic notes have a longer life and they do not easily tear away unlike paper notes. They are also water-resistant in nature so you wouldn’t really have to worry if you leave notes in the pockets of your old clothes which go for a spin in the washing machine. Plastic notes are so designed that they can include additional features like security, holograms and transparent windows.

What are the advantages of using plastic money?

Like most things, plastic money has its own sets of advantages and disadvantages. For the better, it has a longer shelf life, is water and tear proof, is difficult to clone, absorb heat, sweat, oils etc and keeps the surface of the note cleaner, shows resistance towards humidity related issues like moisture damage or fungal growth, limits replenishment costs since the money lasts longer and in the long run in sustainable. However, it has a very high manufacturing cost when compared to the cost of making paper money. Although it can absorb heat, overheating can change the structure of the note when it reacts with polymer. Recycling might be difficult and needs special care.