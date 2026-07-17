India's first hydrogen-powered train flags off today: Route, top speed, features, and all you need to know

As the world shifts towards sustainability, India is a foremost champion of actually putting those principles to use. From the increase of electric vehicles to the awareness among people to use solar powered or shared accommodation, India is already leading the way. Another significant milestone in this journey is the inauguration of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trainset.

How does hydrogen powered train work?

Railways have come a long way from the black thick coal powered engines and today it is looking at the future where the two primary objectives are reduced pollution and increases renewal of energy. Hydrogen powered trains fulfill both the criteria. This train has the ability to create electricity through the reaction of hydrogen and oxygen with only water vapour as it’s by product. This generation of electricity takes place continuously on board.

This resembles the steam and diesel locomotive mechanics. But the difference lies in the sustainable resources of electricity production. Instead of using coal or other non-renewable resources, it uses hydrogen, deemed to be one of the cleanest fuels. This means that the strain on non-renewable resources is not there. Moreover, with only water vapour as it’s by product, it reduces air pollution to a remarkable effect.

However, one also has to keep in mind that hydrogen is flammable. Thus, for safety, the train has multiple layers in its design to keep hydrogen leaks in check along with the presence of heat, smoke or fire anywhere near it.