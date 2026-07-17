India's first hydrogen-powered train flags off today: Route, top speed, features, and all you need to know

As the world shifts towards sustainability, India is a foremost champion of actually putting those principles to use. From the increase of electric vehicles to the awareness among people to use solar powered or shared accommodation, India is already leading the way. Another significant milestone in this journey is the inauguration of the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trainset.
Railways have come a long way from the black thick coal powered engines and today it is looking at the future where the two primary objectives are reduced pollution and increases renewal of energy. Hydrogen powered trains fulfill both the criteria. This train has the ability to create electricity through the reaction of hydrogen and oxygen with only water vapour as it’s by product. This generation of electricity takes place continuously on board.
This resembles the steam and diesel locomotive mechanics. But the difference lies in the sustainable resources of electricity production. Instead of using coal or other non-renewable resources, it uses hydrogen, deemed to be one of the cleanest fuels. This means that the strain on non-renewable resources is not there. Moreover, with only water vapour as it’s by product, it reduces air pollution to a remarkable effect.
However, one also has to keep in mind that hydrogen is flammable. Thus, for safety, the train has multiple layers in its design to keep hydrogen leaks in check along with the presence of heat, smoke or fire anywhere near it.
What new facilities does it provide for the commuters?
One much acknowledge the fact that hydrogen powered trains are already running in countries like Germany, France, Italy, and China pursuing pilot projects. However, in India, it is not only a first, but also one of the first trains to cover full length travel unlike its counterparts, which are used for shorter distances. The train will now run between the Jind- Sonipat route comprising 89 kms in between at an operational speed of 75 kmph and a design speed of 110 kmph. While most hydrogen-powered trains have a maximum of two to three coaches, this one will have a set of 10 coaches with a passenger capability of 2600. Since this is the first train of its kind, the route has been so as to test its capabilities before the Railway authorities take a decision of expanding such trains on other routes. The train also boasts of clean seats, indian and western format toilets, overhead support for standing passengers and censor detected doors.
All about refueling
Just like a regular car needs to halt at gas stations, these hydrogen –powered trains also need to halt at refueling facilities. Keeping this in mind the Indian Railways has made provision for the refueling in Jind, Haryana in a facility which stores almost 3000 kg of hydrogen.
In Future…
The Jind- Sonipat line is the first step in this regard and will be heavily monitored during execution stage. The Indian Railways also have plans of introducing such trains on heritage railways like the Kalka- Shimla route. This marks a significant step in Indian Railway system, one of the oldest railway networks is leading the path in global sustainability by trying to visibly make a self-sufficient energy generation system, faster speed and reducing the burden on the planet’s resources, and thus truly heading towards a sustainable journey.
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