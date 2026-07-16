Beta Pictoris: Inside the discovery of a new exoplanet using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

Unlike in the past two cases where the planets were discovered by following bright lights, here it was discovered through a chemical fingerprint of the atmosphere. The success of this technique gives enthusiasm and hope to the scientists to use it more consciously now so that all those planets which may not be having very bright light are also detected.

All about Beta Pictoris d

For the unversed, an exoplanet is a planet which orbits other stars besides the sun. According to the official information divulged by the organisation, the exoplanet is at a distance of 63 light-years from Earth and is estimatedly about 23 million years old. The Beta Pictoris is a system which is a testament to the interactions of existing and new-born planets. It is expected that Beta Pictoris d is alsmot two times the size of Jupiter and yet the smallest of the planets found in the system. Studies also indicate that it orbits around its star.

Even though the Beta Pictoris system isn’t new to the researchers, this planet had remained undetected for years because it was surrounded by a debris and dust, often occurring due to explosions in space.

The discovery of the planet points to two distinct conclusions so far. First, the success of the methodology that can now be consciously used to track other planets. Second, the reach of the debris and dust disk in space and how they interact with new or existing planets.