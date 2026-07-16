Beta Pictoris: Inside the discovery of a new exoplanet using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

In what can be considered as scientific breakthrough, a team of German and Scottish astronomers have made a milestone discovery. Using the NASA James Webb Space Telescope from the European Southern Observatory, they have discovered an exoplanet outside our known solar system. Beta Pictoris was already a known entity to the scientists. In fact, it hosted the Beta Pictoris b and c which were the planets, outside our solar system, that were captured through images. In a recent turn of events, the astronomers have now discovered the Beta Pictoris. Now, the Beta Pictoris boasts of having three planets that have their images taken on record.
The story of discovering the Beta Pictoris d is quite interesting. Just like many things on this planet happened by accident, which also includes the discovery of tea or ice cream on a cone to name a few, this planet was also a happy accident. The researchers and astronomers did not initially set out to ‘discover’ something new. They were, in fact, going about observations and findings about Beta Pictoris b when they discovered a new exoplanet.
Unlike in the past two cases where the planets were discovered by following bright lights, here it was discovered through a chemical fingerprint of the atmosphere. The success of this technique gives enthusiasm and hope to the scientists to use it more consciously now so that all those planets which may not be having very bright light are also detected.
For the unversed, an exoplanet is a planet which orbits other stars besides the sun. According to the official information divulged by the organisation, the exoplanet is at a distance of 63 light-years from Earth and is estimatedly about 23 million years old. The Beta Pictoris is a system which is a testament to the interactions of existing and new-born planets. It is expected that Beta Pictoris d is alsmot two times the size of Jupiter and yet the smallest of the planets found in the system. Studies also indicate that it orbits around its star.
Even though the Beta Pictoris system isn’t new to the researchers, this planet had remained undetected for years because it was surrounded by a debris and dust, often occurring due to explosions in space.
The discovery of the planet points to two distinct conclusions so far. First, the success of the methodology that can now be consciously used to track other planets. Second, the reach of the debris and dust disk in space and how they interact with new or existing planets.
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