Why Gol Gumbaz is called the whispering gallery

There’s a particular kind of magic in standing inside a 400-year-old monument and hearing your own whisper come back to you from forty metres away. That’s the experience waiting for anyone who climbs the narrow staircase of Gol Gumbaz, in the sun-baked town of Bijapur (now officially Vijayapura) in northern Karnataka. It’s one of India’s great architectural oddities.

How Gol Gumbaz's whispering gallery works

Sultan Muhammad Adil Shah, the ruler of the Bijapur Sultanate, had Gol Gumbaz built as his mausoleum in the seventeenth century. His architects succeeded in creating a final resting place that could compete with anything the Mughals were constructing up north. The building is topped by one of the biggest masonry domes on Earth, which is about 44 meters long and has no internal supporting pillars.