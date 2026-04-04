Society

Our home looks gorgeous from space: NASA shares breathtaking images of Earth from Artemis II mission

A mesmerising new perspective of Earth from deep space has took the breath away of millions as new HD images surface from Artemis II mission
Our home looks gorgeous from space: NASA shares breathtaking images of Earth from Artemis II mission
Artemis II photo of Earth from recent missionNASA
Updated on
2 min read

NASA has recently shared a glimpse of the Earth and it is nothing short of breathtaking. The first high-resolution photographs, captured by the crew of Artemis II, were released on social media, offering a humbling, almost surreal glimpse of what our home looks like from the vast vacuum space.

NASA releases first high-resolution Earth images from Artemis II mission

The Artemis II spacecraft launched on April 1, embarked on its journey toward the Moon as a part of NASA’s newest moon exploration mission. On their way, the crew aboard captured a series of stunning images and shared them with NASA. As the visuals made their way online, they left the world awestruck, offering a hauntingly beautiful view of Earth from the vastness of space.

The image was posted alongside a previously taken photo from the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Technology did its magic and with high-resolution images, the visual is something the world can’t take their eyes off.

The crystal blue waters laced with swirling white clouds made the picture one of a kind. The most enthralling part was the green Aurora Borealis glowing along the planet’s edge. The mission commander, Reid Wiseman, took these photos after the spacecraft completed its final engine burn. The pictures were also proof that the crew was in the correct part towards the moon.

NASA in the same post commented something equally beautiful that quietly resonated with the imagery. They wrote, “We’ve come so far in the last 54 years, but one thing hasn’t changed: Our home looks gorgeous from space!” Explaining the post they also added, “The left view is from the Apollo 17 crew in 1972 and the right was captured yesterday by the Artemis II crew.”

Comments flooded the post where one jokingly wrote, “How much would it cost a regular dude to hitch a ride on your next mission?” Another added, “From Apollo 17 to Artemis II, the perspective stays humbling. We spend so much time looking at our screens, we forget we're riding on the most beautiful rock in the galaxy.”

As of Saturday, Artemis II is halfway to the moon. As one post from their official account wrote, “We’re halfway there. At the time of posting this, the Artemis II mission is about halfway to the Moon. When the astronauts arrive, they will conduct a lunar flyby and collect scientific observations of the Moon’s surface.”

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

NASA
earth
Artemis II

Related Stories

No stories found.