Our home looks gorgeous from space: NASA shares breathtaking images of Earth from Artemis II mission

NASA has recently shared a glimpse of the Earth and it is nothing short of breathtaking. The first high-resolution photographs, captured by the crew of Artemis II, were released on social media, offering a humbling, almost surreal glimpse of what our home looks like from the vast vacuum space.

NASA releases first high-resolution Earth images from Artemis II mission

The Artemis II spacecraft launched on April 1, embarked on its journey toward the Moon as a part of NASA’s newest moon exploration mission. On their way, the crew aboard captured a series of stunning images and shared them with NASA. As the visuals made their way online, they left the world awestruck, offering a hauntingly beautiful view of Earth from the vastness of space.

The image was posted alongside a previously taken photo from the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Technology did its magic and with high-resolution images, the visual is something the world can’t take their eyes off.

The crystal blue waters laced with swirling white clouds made the picture one of a kind. The most enthralling part was the green Aurora Borealis glowing along the planet’s edge. The mission commander, Reid Wiseman, took these photos after the spacecraft completed its final engine burn. The pictures were also proof that the crew was in the correct part towards the moon.