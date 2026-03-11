All you need to know about the Rs 25 lakh Rolex Ranveer Singh’s Hamza is wearing in Dhurandhar 2 trailer

This Daytona is an essential part of the high-end world of luxury timepieces and has historical connections to high-speed motorsport. This particular Daytona has a two-tone look, dubbed Rolesor, which is a combination of Oystersteel and 18k gold. The steel is for sturdiness and for withstanding the harsh conditions that Hamza’s lifestyle entails, while the gold on the bezel, crown, and center links is for the added touch of prestige.

Symbolism in the sequel

This luxury item is more than just something Hamza wants to wear; it is also symbolic. In the original story, Hamza became the kingpin of the underworld in the Lyari neighborhood by taking out Rehman Dakait, the kingpin. The Daytona and the multiple chunky rings on Hamza’s hand are symbols of his rise to power and wealth.

While the sequel is also action-packed, it also explores the backstory of Ranveer’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy who managed to infiltrate the highest echelons of Pakistani society. While the untidy look of Jaskirat’s beard is symbolic of his undercover life, the Daytona is symbolic of his successful mission. With Dhurandhar 2 already breaking records in advance sales, this Rolex is set to become one of the most talked-about props in contemporary Indian cinema.