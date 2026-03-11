How much gold can Indian flyers buy in Dubai according to the new airlines rules?

All female travellers can import jewellery made from up to 40 grams of gold without incurring taxes or customs duties. All male travellers may be granted an allowance of up to 20 grams for imported jewellery. Likewise, children aged 15 and under can carry upto 40 grams of gold jewellery.

The previous rules during 2016 had both weight and value caps. For example, if a woman needed to bring 40 grams of jewellery, the value had to be less than Rs.1,00,000. As of 2026, if we were looking at the price of gold at Rs.1,50,000/10g, then with the value cap the actual amount a traveller could carry was closer to 7g of gold.

According to the new airline rules for gold transportation, a woman can bring approximately Rs.6,00,000 worth of jewellery without incurring duty if the amount does not exceed 40 grams. Jewellery includes gold, platinum, or silver ornaments and/or precious stones embedded in these jewellery.

The airline regulations concerning raw gold are still very strict. Any form of raw gold (i.e. gold bars, coins and/or biscuits) will not receive any kind of duty free allowance. As a result, any gold you bring into the country must be declared to customs upon arrival at the airport's Red Channel.