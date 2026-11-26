Rahul Sharma on taking the santoor beyond classical boundaries
The santoor has travelled a long way from its origins as a Kashmiri folk instrument. Much of that journey can be attributed to the late Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who introduced it to Indian classical music and established its place on the concert stage. His son and disciple, Rahul Sharma, has continued to expand the instrument’s vocabulary, taking it into jazz, fusion, electronica, film music and symphonic compositions.
With over three decades of experience and collaborations with international artistes such as Kenny G, Richard Clayderman and Deep Forest, Rahul has carved out a musical identity that balances tradition with experimentation. He is now bringing these influences together through Kashmir to Kanyakumari, a performance presented by the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) as part of the 16th edition of NCPA Aadi Anant. In conversation with Indulge, Rahul throws light on the concept behind the performance, his father’s influence, and more.
Your upcoming performance is titled Kashmir to Kanyakumari. What can audiences expect from this musical journey?
The santoor belongs to the valley of Kashmir. It was a folk instrument until my father introduced it into Indian classical music and brought about the necessary changes required to give the instrument the stature where it was accepted in Indian classical music.
When I began performing in 1990s, I started off with classical music, but then experimented with fusion, collaborations and themes. The journey of the instrument has been from folk to classical, then contemporary, fusion, jazz, new age, electronica and even symphonies.
This concert is about showing the commonalities between Carnatic and North Indian music. Both have their origins in the Vedas, and concepts such as talas, swaras and shrutis are common to both. They also share a spiritual connection. The music is healing, therapeutic and deeply evolved over the years.
The santoor is a North Indian instrument, but I will be playing some Carnatic ragas on it. There are certain popular Carnatic ragas, which sound really good on the santoor. We have Giridhar Udupa on the ghatam, Ojas Adhiya on the tabla, and Avinash Chandrachud on keyboards, creating a North-South blend.
We will begin with the Carnatic style before moving into Sufiyana music, which is how the instrument was originally played in Kashmir. We will then explore folk music from Jammu and Kashmir before ending with Hindustani classical music, including a dialogue between the two percussionists.
You have explored the santoor across several genres. What drives you to experiment?
The fact that I started off my career as a composer played a big role. I was also doing film music. I made my debut with Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, for which Lata Mangeshkar ji sang my first composition. In fact, she sang most of the songs in the film I did for Yash Raj Films.
Since I started off as a composer, I developed that skill, which I love. Because of that, it was second nature to experiment, create themes for the santoor and compose. In the 70-75 albums that I may have done, including collaborations with Kenny G, Richard Clayderman and Deep Forest, and Music of the Himalayas, associated with Peter Gabriel, the compositions were mine.The fact that you can compose your own music is a huge plus.
Taking the santoor to the number one position on the Billboard charts in a jazz genre was also something that gave me a high. Experiences like these encouraged me to keep experimenting. Music is about collaboration, and you can move from Indian classical music into different genres as long as you can do it comfortably
Do you find yourself returning to your father’s recordings for inspiration?
Of course. There is not a single day that I haven’t done that. Whenever I am playing a purely classical concert, that is my sacred space. I go back to all that knowledge stored there, which I learnt through my childhood. I tap into it again, and that is how I continue in the classical music scene, especially with his ragas. They remain a huge source of inspiration.
You have performed alongside several musical legends, including Ustad Zakir Hussain. What have these experiences taught you as a musician and performer?
They definitely have changed my understanding of music. Over the past 30 years, each time you go on stage, it is a new experience. It never becomes mundane. You never get the feeling that you have been there and done that because music is a vast ocean.
There are hundreds and thousands of ragas, different permutations and combinations that one could explore and even create new ragas. There are so many existing ragas that it takes a lifetime to play them all.
When I started touring with my father in the early 1990s, I learnt how to adapt on stage. With experience, you understand the strengths of the instrument, where you can project it better and where you need to step back and let another aspect of the music come through. A musician constantly learns.
The santoor is not an instrument we hear as frequently. How do you think younger audiences can be introduced to it?
The santoor has been used extensively in film music since the 1960s. It started with Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, directed by the iconic V Shantaram, in which my father played the instrument for the first time in a film. Nobody, even in the film industry, knew about the instrument at that point.
Since then, it has been used in popular films, including those with music by RD Burman and Laxmikant-Pyarelal. International collaborations also help introduce the instrument to new listeners. I have performed at festivals across the globe, including WOMAD in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.
Indian classical music has traditionally been for a select audience. It was never something you expected everyone on the street to be a massive fan of. It remains that way, but its reach has certainly grown tremendously.
You have spoken about your love for hiking and spending time in the mountains. Does this connection with nature influence your relationship with the santoor?
Definitely. That is an interesting connection. During my childhood, I remember spending many days in the mountains of Kashmir. Nature is something I love, and it is my favourite getaway. I would rather be in a mountain somewhere, enjoying the bliss, the weather, hikes or walks.
The sound of the instrument is very reminiscent of cascading waterfalls or flowing water. It is very close to nature in that sense. It is also not a very overbearing sound. I have met people on flights who have told me that they use santoor music for therapy, even for patients recovering from certain ailments. They use it because it gives peace of mind.
For me, this kind of music is meant to heal. Nature is also the inspiration behind many of the albums I have done.
What kind of music do you listen to when you are not practising or performing?
I listen to a lot of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Ghulam Ali. I also listen to Sting, Enigma, Vangelis, Deep Forest and The Beatles. I love The Beatles. I think I have heard every song of theirs since childhood. I have so many memories associated with their music because it has been part of my growing up.
Is there a musical territory you haven’t explored yet but would love to?
I am sure I will find more genres. I have explored symphony, electronica, jazz, classical, fusion, and films, but I am still very eager to collaborate with certain international artistes whom I have been a huge fan of since childhood. Hopefully, those collaborations will happen soon.