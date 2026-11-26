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The santoor belongs to the valley of Kashmir. It was a folk instrument until my father introduced it into Indian classical music and brought about the necessary changes required to give the instrument the stature where it was accepted in Indian classical music.

When I began performing in 1990s, I started off with classical music, but then experimented with fusion, collaborations and themes. The journey of the instrument has been from folk to classical, then contemporary, fusion, jazz, new age, electronica and even symphonies.

This concert is about showing the commonalities between Carnatic and North Indian music. Both have their origins in the Vedas, and concepts such as talas, swaras and shrutis are common to both. They also share a spiritual connection. The music is healing, therapeutic and deeply evolved over the years.

The santoor is a North Indian instrument, but I will be playing some Carnatic ragas on it. There are certain popular Carnatic ragas, which sound really good on the santoor. We have Giridhar Udupa on the ghatam, Ojas Adhiya on the tabla, and Avinash Chandrachud on keyboards, creating a North-South blend.

We will begin with the Carnatic style before moving into Sufiyana music, which is how the instrument was originally played in Kashmir. We will then explore folk music from Jammu and Kashmir before ending with Hindustani classical music, including a dialogue between the two percussionists.